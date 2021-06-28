Ayodhya emerges blunt tool for Modi to assert dominance over Adityanath

New Delhi: The recent virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Ayodhya’s development plan has attracted considerable attention, given that it was only recently that the two were supposed to be at odds over the latter’s leadership and the apparent mismanagement of the pandemic.

Days before the meeting, concerns over Adityanath’s insistence on being cast as the party’s only chief ministerial face, even as much of the BJP state leadership raised serious objections against his authoritarian ways, pushed the party’s top leaders to work out a formula for a Lucknow truce.

Internal struggles have been contained for the time being, as the central leadership of the BJP appears to have accepted, willingly or by force, Adityanath’s authority in the state, but has done everything possible to indicate that the chief minister would not have a free hand.

In this context, the interaction of the Modis inventory with the saffron-clad chief minister on the Ayodhyas development plan serves three purposes for the BJP.

First, the prime minister makes it clear that he remains the boss, and the chief minister is accountable to him.

Second, the meeting signals to the BJP state unit that the party high command is closely monitoring Adityanath.

And finally, discussing Ayodhya right now, in what is a rather brutal political tool, distracts attention from the factional fighting of state units that has cast the party in a bad light.

The saffron party had won a massive victory in the last legislative elections on a double board. While his enraged Hindutva campaign succeeded in successfully polarizing the electorate along religious lines, he tactfully formed a powerful social coalition comprising the so-called “upper” caste groups, non-Yadav CBOs and non-Yadav Dalits. the Jatavs.

Much of the dissent against the Chief Minister has emerged from leaders who represent Brahmins, non-Yadav CBOs, and non-Jatav Dalits. In the middle of the second wave, Sitapur BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore, from Teli community, denounced the chief minister, saying he could not speak out against the mismanagement of the pandemic by state governments because he felt threatened by a possible case of sedition.

Around the same time, MP for Bareilly and Union Minister of Labor Santosh Gangwar (from the Kurmi community), BJP MP for Kanpur Satyadev Pachauri and Minister of State Brajesh Pathak (both Brahmins) , Kaushal Kishore (Pasi Dalit) and other lawmakers like Lokendra Singh, Jawahar Lal Rajput, Ravi Sharma and Rajiv Singh Pariccha have raised concerns about the degradation of state health infrastructure and other issues such as scarcity oxygen and generic drugs.

All of these acts were seen as a not-so-subtle attack on the Chief Minister. BJP leaders in the state have not shied away from speaking about their helplessness in the face of an empowered district administration under the leadership of Adityanath.

The beating that the BJP received recently in the Panchayat elections, despite being well in advance of the other parties, reflects this crisis of the BJP.

According to Manoj Singh, a senior journalist based in Gorakhpur, the BJP has paid the cost of initiating reforms within the party. Usually, party lawmakers choose candidates for panchayat elections. This time around, the BJP appointed central leader Radha Mohan Singh to pick the candidates, and it sent out many regular party workers with an apparent intention to expand the democratic space within the Saffron Party. But this decision backfired as the party gained negligible support from its deputies and deputies.

The discontent at BJP, he says, runs deep.

While lawmakers feel helpless, the social base of the BJP is also cracking for a variety of reasons, one of which the chief minister’s autocratic ways appear to be at the top. All of these factors have given the BJPs smaller allies, which represent different caste groups, more leeway to assert their demands. Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad party mounted an open rebellion against the BJP. Likewise, Apna Dal, who represents Kurmis, is also said to be pushing for a better deal ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Other caste-based parties like the The Om Prakash Rajbhars Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj party, the Babu Singh Khushwahas group and a few others have openly expressed their dissent.

On top of that, there is considerable unrest among the state’s large Brahmin community, which feels aggrieved by Thakurs’ domineering influence under the Adityanath government. Even BJP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has reportedly voiced his views against Chief Minister Adityanath. The recent lunch meeting with the premier is seen as an opening of reconciliation on the part of the Chief Minister by political observers.

With one of the two strands of the social coalition that the Saffron Party has sewn together, the sudden discussion around Ayodhya and how she can be developed with the next Ram temple is a crass indicator that the leadership Central BJP may depend heavily on its Hindutva campaign.

Despite so much dissent within the party, the central leadership’s decision to cast Adityanath as the head of the BJP in the state appears to be a step in the same direction. After all, who, if not the hard-line Adityanath, can better polarize the electorate along religious lines? The BJP’s forced but thoughtful decision to downsize Adityanath a bit despite its unpopularity within the organization signals the political headwind that is about to seize Uttar Pradesh ahead of parliamentary elections.

With the crude Hindu consolidation strategy of other Muslims, the BJP is only beginning to bring Ayodhya and the Ram temple to the fore as talking points in the strong identity state political regime. The meeting between Modi and Adityanath reflects this precise state of mind. It is hardly surprising that the prime minister referred to Ayodhya as a “city by and for every Indian”, knowing full well that such a declaration would trigger horrific images of the demolition of Babri Masjids.

Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime. The human ethic of this city must be matched with a futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial to everyone, including tourists and pilgrims… Ayodhya should reflect the best of our traditions and the best of our development transformations, would have said the Prime Minister, clearly expressing his predilection for a Hindu corporate Indian state.

In doing so, however, Modi showed Adityanath his place, which is that of a subordinate, an infantryman in Hindutva’s larger campaign. The prime minister’s close aide and former Gujarat cadre bureaucrat, AKSharma, whose enthronement imploded the state unity of the BJP, made this clear. when he wrote a remarkable letter to BJP State President Swantantra Dev Singh.

His shameless remarks that Modi was the top leader and that the prime minister’s popularity was enough to secure the BJP another electoral victory in the state were obvious enough to undermine Adityanath’s position in the party.

Faced with such alienation, Adityanath finds himself in a bind. Prior to becoming Chief Minister, Adityanath was seen more as a leader of Hindu extremist Yuva Vahini (HYV) than a leader of the BJP. He used his independent influence to sideline other BJP leaders in order to secure the chief ministerial chair. However, over the past four years, he single-handedly removed all of the HYV executives, who wanted to take over the organization in his absence. His own influence on sections of the youth has waned, and there is nothing Adityanath can call his own apart from the BJP.

His own indiscretion in how he dismantled the organization he founded, HYV, could come back to haunt him if he’s forced to swallow his pride any further in the days to come.