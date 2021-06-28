Connect with us

Womad festival canceled as Peter Gabriel criticizes Boris Johnson on status of Covid test event

The Womad Festival was officially canceled this year, as its co-founder criticized Boris Johnson for not giving the popular music jamboree the status of a Covid test event.

The news broke via social media, with rock star Peter Gabriel saying continued confusion over extending Covid restrictions until mid-July meant festival organizers had “sadly run out of time.”

He said: “We cannot go on and endanger the long term future of Womad.”

The organizers also explained thatthe “government’s reluctance to provide insurance for festivals” was one of the main reasons for the event’s cancellation.

The three-day event in Charlton Park, Wiltshire, was scheduled to run from Thursday July 22 to Saturday July 25 of this year – three days after Covid restrictions eased.

The news comes as festival organizers have used the Download test rock event as “100% proof” that large-scale music events can safely return in the future.

Rock star Peter Gabriel (pictured) said continued confusion over extending Covid restrictions until mid-July meant festival organizers ‘unfortunately ran out of time’

In a statement shared on social media, organizers also explained that the “government’s reluctance to provide insurance to festivals” was one of the main reasons for the event’s cancellation.

Womad (pictured 2019) was founded by the singer in 1982 and quickly became a family favorite – providing activities for kids alongside acts from Africa, the Americas, Pan-Asia and Europe

The three-day event (pictured in 2019) eventually gained cult status and became a hit with celebrities – including Prince Harry who was spotted there in 2013

In a statement shared online tonight, organizers wrote: “As a result of today’s update and the government’s refusal to provide insurance to festivals, we are unfortunately running out of time and have no other. choice than to cancel Womad 2021. “

Peter Gabriel said: “It is with great regret that we are canceling Womad 2021 today. Without the simple support of a government insurance plan or the guarantee of test event status, we cannot continue to jeopardize the long-term future of Womad.

“We believe our audiences, artists, staff and contractors, who have been incredibly supportive throughout all of this, will understand the need for us to ensure our survival.”

A number of festivals, including Glastonbury and Kendal Calling, have already announced that they will not take place this year due to the pandemic.

Mass events are currently expected to be allowed from July 19, when restrictions on coronaviruses are relaxed.

The news comes a week after 10,000 rock fans gathered at the annual Download Festival in Donnington Park as part of a safety pilot project to see if large-scale musical events can safely return.

Organizers described the success of the event as “100% proof” that major musical events can take place safely amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Benn, the organizer of the Download Festival, said this year's three-day music event (pictured) was

Mr Benn, the organizer of the Download Festival, said this year’s three-day music event (pictured) was “100% proof” that big music events can take place safely in the middle of the city. Covid-19 pandemic

About 10,000 fans flocked to Donington Park, East Midlands, to enjoy the three-day version of the Download Festival, called Download Pilot, which started on Friday before ending Sunday night. Pictured: festival-goers on Sunday

About 10,000 fans flocked to Donington Park, East Midlands, to enjoy the three-day version of the Download Festival, called Download Pilot, which started on Friday before ending Sunday night. Pictured: festival-goers on Sunday

About 10,000 enthusiastic fans flocked to Donington Park, East Midlands, to enjoy the three-day version of the Download Festival, called Download Pilot, which began on Friday June 18 before ending Sunday evening.

Melvin Benn, chief executive of Festival Republic Group, said the level of compliance he saw during the Covid test event was “extraordinary,” adding that the festival was proof that music events could be secured against Covid.

Speaking at the end of the festival, Mr Benn said: “It’s really amazing. It’s really fantastic. It all warms my heart.

MPs warned UK music festivals face another 'lost summer' due to the government's 'refusal to guarantee insurance' for canceled events Pictured: Festival goers enjoy Womad 2018

MPs warned UK music festivals face another ‘lost summer’ due to the government’s ‘refusal to guarantee insurance’ for canceled events Pictured: Festival goers enjoy Womad 2018

It comes as MPs have warned that UK music festivals face yet another ‘lost’ due to the government’s ‘refusal to support insurance’ for events at risk of being canceled due to Covid restrictions -19.

Members of the Digital, Media, Culture and Sport Committee call on ministers to ‘act now’ and provide a ‘safety net’ for live events.

They want a “time-limited insurance scheme” in place to help festivals.

But the committee said the government’s decision to exclude support before all roadmap restrictions were lifted would be “just too late for festivals this summer.”

Earlier this month, singer Gabriel warned his popular festival could be shut down without government support.

Speaking on BBC R4’s Today program, he said: “If we are trying to restore cultural life and normalcy, we need a little help here.

“It’s a huge industry now and we would like to get some confidence and security through something like an insurance plan, some kind of underwriting plan.”

When asked if festivals should be part of the big events pilot program, he said: “It’s very difficult and obviously we want to be included, the immunization program has been amazing.

“If we can just lock them in and get support for independent festivals in particular, but the whole festival industry, then I think we can have a good summer.”

Womad was founded by singer Peter Gabriel in 1982 and quickly became a family favorite – providing activities for kids alongside acts from Africa, the Americas, Pan-Asia, and Europe.

The three-day jamboree is also a hit with celebrities, including Prince Harry who was spotted there in 2013.

