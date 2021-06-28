Government rejects PML-N reserved seats proposal





The federal government rejected the proposal of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, to represent the Pakistanis overseas in the parliament and declared it “fraud” while reaffirming its commitment to give the right voting for expatriates “in accordance with the Constitution”.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan promised overseas Pakistanis to include them in the legislative process, but this cannot be done by the method suggested by Shehbaz Sharif,” the Prime Minister’s business adviser said on Monday. parliamentarians, Dr Babar Awan at a press conference. .

“Overseas Pakistanis already have the right to vote under Articles 17, 19 and 106 (2) of the Constitution, which cannot be overruled by accepting Shehbaz’s suggestions,” Dr Awan added.

Shehbaz proposed on June 26 that reserve seats be allocated in the National Assembly and Senate to overseas Pakistanis, as “representatives of Pakistanis living abroad could raise the issues facing expatriates. in both chambers of parliament ”. .

Shehbaz, who is also the president of the PML-N, had proposed allocating five to seven seats in the National Assembly and two seats in the Senate to expatriates. “This method can ensure secure representation of Pakistanis living abroad in parliament,” he said in a statement.

According to the opposition leader, the terms and conditions of representation in these seats should be decided by all political parties in parliament. “The required legislation can be enacted by consensus of the political parties. “

Apparently, the PTI government is in favor of allowing overseas Pakistanis to vote via the Internet and the postal ballot.

However, Shehbaz had proposed that expatriates come to the country at election time and vote according to the electoral rolls.

Commenting on the proposal, Dr Awan said Shehbaz’s plan aims to bring privileged people into parliament and deprive 10 million citizens of their right to vote. “[Shehbaz’s plan is] fraud and the wrong strategy, ”added Dr Awan.

“Stop mocking the Constitution and forget about buying and selling,” he said, addressing the opposition leader, adding that only Article 8 of the Constitution prohibits Pakistanis from overseas to exercise their right to vote.

Dr Babar Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis with the aim of including them in the decision-making process. The right to vote is a fundamental right of Pakistanis overseas, he added.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan and his coalition partners believe in the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. Judicial reforms are the top priority of the government after electoral reforms.

“The federal government led by the PTI believes in the supremacy of parliament and wants all legislation to be drafted through it,” added the adviser.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2307742/govt-rejects-pml-ns-reserved-seats-proposal

