Opposition parties’ decision to form national alliance against BJP will be “short-lived”, say ruling parties in Bihar | Patna News





PATNA: BJP and JD (U), both main allies of NDA quadripartism in Bihar, said on Monday that the current decision by some opposition parties to form a national alliance against the saffron party would be a short-lived exercise and it would not succeed like previous alliances of this type.

Political parties that attended a recent meeting at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawars lack credibility or a reliable leader who can even challenge a towering figure like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, no senior leader attended this meeting. The second and third row leaders of most of the eight parties were present at Pawars. They don’t have a leader who can compete with our Narendra Modi, BJP senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi, told TOI on Monday.

Sushil Modi also said that the way PM Modi has fought against the Covid-19 pandemic and served the people of the country during this pandemic, there is no alternative. Some political parties used to organize such meetings before the elections. Even in the past, opposition parties have tried to form alliances against the BJP in many states ahead of parliamentary elections. But they could not succeed because they have neither credibility with the masses nor a reliable leader. They are free to make alliances, but today the opposition parties do not have a leader of the political stature of Narendra Modis, said Sushil Modi, who served as Bihar’s deputy CM for many years.

The current decision by some opposition leaders to form an alliance against the BJP would not succeed, like the many previous alliances against the Saffron party. Their attempt is like a water bubble, which can disappear at any time, BJP state vice president and former MPP Rajib Ranjan told TOI on Monday.

Ranjan also said: The BJP and Prime Minister Modi are there to serve the country and its people as, on the other side, the opposition parties try to form opportunistic alliances with some of the leaders who believe in politics. dynastic.

Contacted for his reaction to the opposition parties uniting to form an alliance against the BJP, JD (U) national spokesman KC Tyagi said: “We are currently with the NDA and we have no intends to exit the NDA. The current decision to form an alliance at the national level takes a negative approach to removing Narendra Modi from power. It is a negative approach.

Tyagi also said earlier that many such experiments have been carried out by political parties, but never succeed because of their internal contradictions.

In 2015 even our Bihar CM Nitish Kumar made a total attempt to unite the six offspring of ancient Janta Dal and form a great Janata Pariwar. Many meetings were held, Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected leader of the proposed Janata Pariwar of six Samajwadi parties. But later it all fell apart, Tyagi told TOI, recalling the political events of 2014-15.

The JD (U) leader also pointed out that in 1977 and 1989 there had been a strong anti-Congress trend across the country. Opposition parties united and ousted Congress from power. But today we don’t find any anti-Modi waves like the anti-Congress wave of 1977 and 1989, Tyagi said.

