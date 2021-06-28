Local view: carbon tax could help protect the iron chain





In other words, Europeans have a rapidly rising carbon price, and Europeans want to charge their current price on carbon on imports at the border so that their industries are not affected by cheaper Chinese imports which do not. do not face the same carbon price at home. President Xi is so upset because he realizes that in order to keep China’s economy strong, suppress internal dissent, and strengthen its military, China must export huge amounts of manufactured goods. For example, China produces around 1 billion tonnes of steel per year; the United States produces just under a tenth. Beneath these numbers is a largely unknown fact: Chinese steel is very energy intensive. As highlighted in a recently published study, Harnessing a Carbon Advantage: Impacts of a Border Carbon Adjustment and Carbon Fees on the US Steel Industry US steelmakers are inherently more carbon efficient than US steelmakers. Europeans and, in particular, the Chinese. Part of this simply reflects the maturity of the US economy relative to the Chinese economy: 80% of US steel is recycled in electric arc furnaces that gobble up cheap renewable electricity. China is such a young industrial economy that it doesn’t have a lot of steel to recycle and therefore depends on making virgin steel with blast furnaces fueled by coking or metallurgical coal. However, much of the credit goes to an American steel industry that has cut costs by becoming more carbon efficient. China’s steel industry has grown so huge largely because of the heavily subsidized coal. The consequence is that Chinese steelmakers produce five times more carbon than American steelmakers per tonne of crude steel. So what advantage does the United States have if they institute a growing carbon levy, all of it coming back to the Americans in the form of a monthly dividend check as well as a carbon border adjustment to level the playing field? Assuming a carbon levy of $ 43 per tonne, the Climate Leadership Council estimates that steel imports would fall by 50% and that the US steel industry would earn $ 1 billion in additional revenue. That would equate to a $ 65 increase in the cost of a full-size automobile, more than offset by the dividend check each month. But what about the ore from the Minnesota Iron Range, traditionally destined for coal-fired blast furnaces? Bending to market forces, the industry is changing rapidly. Cleveland Cliffs, now an integrated steel company from mine to steel plant, has been very successful in reducing emissions through the use of direct reduction iron technology. This bypasses the blast furnace and sends the raw steel to electric arc furnaces that use renewable electricity. With an adjustment in the carbon price and the border tax, US steelmakers could continue their effort to decarbonize steel while remaining profitable. With numbers like these, if I were U.S. Representative Pete Stauber, I would knock on U.S. Representative Ted Deutschs’ door wondering how I could help push through his energy innovation and carbon dividend law with its adjustment to the carbon frontier. Obviously, we have cards in hand and we are not playing them well. It’s time to fix this issue by calling Rep Staubers’ office at 202-225-6211 and asking them to support this market-based, deficit-free way of protecting the Iron Chain. Dr Eric Enberg practices family medicine in West Duluth and is a group leader for the Duluth Citizens’ Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org). He is also a member of the Duluth Climate and Environment Network.

