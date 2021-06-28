Obama says election of Trump violated fundamental principle of democracy





US President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on November 10, 2016. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) – Former US President Barack Obama said on Monday that his successor in power, Donald Trump, had violated a fundamental principle of democracy by inventing a “bouillon” about last year’s election and by refusing to admit that he had lost.

Speaking in his first virtual fundraiser since the 2020 election, Obama, a Democrat, said Trump’s claims undermined the legitimacy of the US election and helped lead to other undemocratic measures such as efforts to delete the vote.

“What we’ve seen is that my successor, the former president, violates this fundamental principle that you count the votes and then declare a winner – and make and invent a whole bunch of hoes,” Obama said.

Trump continued to falsely claim that his defeat was the result of widespread fraud, which was rejected by several courts, state election officials and members of his own administration.

“What has been called ‘the big lie’ is suddenly gaining momentum,” which in turn has fueled action by Republican-controlled legislatures to reduce access to the vote and gain more control over it. voting operations, Obama said.

“Here is the basics. If we do not stop this kind of effort now, what we are going to see are increasingly contested elections … We are going to witness a new delegitimization of our democracy,” he said. -he declares. , as well as “a rupture of the basic agreement which has maintained this magnificent democratic experiment during all these years”.

The Republican governors of Georgia, Arizona, Florida and Iowa enacted new voting restrictions this year, and the state legislatures of Pennsylvania and Texas are trying to push forward similar measures. These states will be battlegrounds in the 2022 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday sued to block Georgian law, which tightened identification requirements for mail-in ballots, restricted the use of ballot boxes, and allowed a Republican-controlled state agency to conduct polls. local voting operations.

Obama has said he believes the US Senate will hold a new vote on a Democratic voting rights bill that Republicans blocked last week.

The fundraising call was aimed at the National Democratic Redistricting Committee as the United States moves towards the annual Congressional constituency redistribution that will play a critical role in determining whether Democrats retain control of the House of Representatives l ‘next year. History and redistribution suggest they are likely to fail.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Scott Malone and Sonya Hepinstall

