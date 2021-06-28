Politics
London just got a data deal from the EU. Boris Johnson could remove it. – POLITICS
Press play to listen to this article
The United Kingdom secured an agreement on data flows with the European Union representing billions of annual exchanges. But will he keep it?
The deal finalized by Brussels on Monday will allow personal data of Europeans to continue to flow to the UK unhindered, avoiding a cliff-edge scenario that could have cost the UK economy up to 1.6 billion.
But the UK government is considering deviating from the EU’s strict data rules if it means a boost to its digital economy that could jeopardize the deal, known as the ‘adequacy ruling. “. (The European Commission decides whether the data protection rules of a non-EU country are up to date or “adequate”.)
Frankly, the UK is threatening the adequacy decision even as it is being implemented, ”said Jim Killock of the Open Rights Group, a nonprofit that has long criticized UK privacy standards. United and its supervisory powers. “The Commission should have pushed for concessions on surveillance to ensure that adequacy is less subject to legal challenge. “
This tension is part of the larger Brexit question: Should the UK stick to EU rules and benefit from the trading relationship with the bloc, but be tied to Brussels, or diverge to blaze a new trail and risk billions of dollars in trade?
A report of a key working group advising the UK government on how to deal with digital issues, now that it is free from EU regulation, has recommended revising its laws to boost the data broker industry and make it easier to process data by companies by moving away from the “principle of the personal data of citizens.”
John Whittingdale, the country’s data minister, said last month: If this dialogue we are having shows that there is a greater price, and that we want to diverge, even if that could put that at risk, then it is something that we are certainly not ruling out at this point.
For its part, the European Commission has put pressure on European national regulators and the European Parliament to conclude the agreement. Failure to adopt the adequacy decisions in a situation where we will have close trade and security relations with the UK would penalize the EU, the Commission told Parliament in a letter reported by POLITICO.
Inadequate
Opposition to the deal is strong. Privacy campaigners on both sides of the Channel worry the UK is determined to water down standards they say are already below the mark, and some are already raising money to challenge the decision.
They will feel emboldened by successful challenges to similar data flows with the US, which EU judges rejected because they said US spy powers violated EU privacy standards.
The European Commission says it can suspend the deal if the British stray too far from EU privacy rules, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The EU and UK are due to renew the data sharing agreement in four years, which allows the EU to reassess UK privacy rules and could decide not to renew it.
It will be possible to suspend or stop or change the decision, “EU Justice Chief Didier Reynders said on a call to reporters on Monday.” If there are any changes in the UK against EU rules and therefore if we see a real divergence it will be possible to react very quickly.
The British response on Monday after the decision did little to allay those concerns. The government promised to minimize the burden on organizations seeking to use the data.
Monday’s approval crowns an already busy process.
Both sides had to buy themselves extra time to make the decision, opting for a temporary six-month solution to the broader trade deal when the Brexit transition ended in 2020. That palliative runs out in a matter of a few days.
The EU’s decision to approve the UK’s data regime, first proposed in February 2021, has met opposition from The European network of privacy regulators, the EDPB, as well as the European Parliament.
A UK court ruling against the government’s practice of exempting immigrants from being protected by its privacy laws risked the deal at the last minute. The Commission has introduced a workaround.
Nonetheless, the deal allows for some flexibility, EU officials said.
We are not asking to continue to apply the exact same system, said Reynders, the EU justice commissioner, noting that countries did not have to copy and paste the GDPR in order to get a decision on the data flow.
It is unclear what kind of changes, if any, the UK will make to its data protection rules. For its part, the Commission said it would not respond to the noise of divergence, but only to “hard facts”.
No one should assume the story ends here, said Jon Baines, data protection specialist at London law firm Mishcon de Reya.
You want more analyzes of POLITICS? POLITICS Pro is our premium intelligence service for professionals. From financial services to commerce, technology, cybersecurity and more, Pro delivers the real-time insights, in-depth insights and the scoops you need to stay ahead of the curve. E-mail [email protected] to request a free trial.
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-eu-data-deal-boris-johnson-revision/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]