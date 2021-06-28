London just got a data deal from the EU. Boris Johnson could remove it. – POLITICS

Press play to listen to this article

The United Kingdom secured an agreement on data flows with the European Union representing billions of annual exchanges. But will he keep it?

The deal finalized by Brussels on Monday will allow personal data of Europeans to continue to flow to the UK unhindered, avoiding a cliff-edge scenario that could have cost the UK economy up to 1.6 billion.

But the UK government is considering deviating from the EU’s strict data rules if it means a boost to its digital economy that could jeopardize the deal, known as the ‘adequacy ruling. “. (The European Commission decides whether the data protection rules of a non-EU country are up to date or “adequate”.)

Frankly, the UK is threatening the adequacy decision even as it is being implemented, ”said Jim Killock of the Open Rights Group, a nonprofit that has long criticized UK privacy standards. United and its supervisory powers. “The Commission should have pushed for concessions on surveillance to ensure that adequacy is less subject to legal challenge. “

This tension is part of the larger Brexit question: Should the UK stick to EU rules and benefit from the trading relationship with the bloc, but be tied to Brussels, or diverge to blaze a new trail and risk billions of dollars in trade?

A report of a key working group advising the UK government on how to deal with digital issues, now that it is free from EU regulation, has recommended revising its laws to boost the data broker industry and make it easier to process data by companies by moving away from the “principle of the personal data of citizens.”

John Whittingdale, the country’s data minister, said last month: If this dialogue we are having shows that there is a greater price, and that we want to diverge, even if that could put that at risk, then it is something that we are certainly not ruling out at this point.

For its part, the European Commission has put pressure on European national regulators and the European Parliament to conclude the agreement. Failure to adopt the adequacy decisions in a situation where we will have close trade and security relations with the UK would penalize the EU, the Commission told Parliament in a letter reported by POLITICO.

Inadequate

Opposition to the deal is strong. Privacy campaigners on both sides of the Channel worry the UK is determined to water down standards they say are already below the mark, and some are already raising money to challenge the decision.

They will feel emboldened by successful challenges to similar data flows with the US, which EU judges rejected because they said US spy powers violated EU privacy standards.

The European Commission says it can suspend the deal if the British stray too far from EU privacy rules, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The EU and UK are due to renew the data sharing agreement in four years, which allows the EU to reassess UK privacy rules and could decide not to renew it.

It will be possible to suspend or stop or change the decision, “EU Justice Chief Didier Reynders said on a call to reporters on Monday.” If there are any changes in the UK against EU rules and therefore if we see a real divergence it will be possible to react very quickly.

The British response on Monday after the decision did little to allay those concerns. The government promised to minimize the burden on organizations seeking to use the data.

Monday’s approval crowns an already busy process.

Both sides had to buy themselves extra time to make the decision, opting for a temporary six-month solution to the broader trade deal when the Brexit transition ended in 2020. That palliative runs out in a matter of a few days.

The EU’s decision to approve the UK’s data regime, first proposed in February 2021, has met opposition from The European network of privacy regulators, the EDPB, as well as the European Parliament.

A UK court ruling against the government’s practice of exempting immigrants from being protected by its privacy laws risked the deal at the last minute. The Commission has introduced a workaround.

Nonetheless, the deal allows for some flexibility, EU officials said.

We are not asking to continue to apply the exact same system, said Reynders, the EU justice commissioner, noting that countries did not have to copy and paste the GDPR in order to get a decision on the data flow.

It is unclear what kind of changes, if any, the UK will make to its data protection rules. For its part, the Commission said it would not respond to the noise of divergence, but only to “hard facts”.

No one should assume the story ends here, said Jon Baines, data protection specialist at London law firm Mishcon de Reya.

