Reforms for a New India in the 21st Century

This year we are celebrating 30 years of deregulation of the Indian economy. It started, as some would say, under pressure from the Fund and the Bank, with a looming balance of payments crisis. At that time, the economy was almost completely constrained by the rule of licenses, quotas and discretion, with no respite for the company. Stifled as it was, the economy received a breath of fresh air with the liberalization of 1991. We remember the political will of Prime Minister (PM) PV Narasimha Rao and a Minister of Finance (FM) faithful Dr Manmohan Singh for having managed to get out of it.

If we congratulate these leaders for saving India from fall, we should also condemn them for wasting an entire decade for India, when they, under the leadership of the former FM turned PM, did not have failed to build on this momentum. It was a sheer lack of political will and commitment.

Just before this lost decade, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee showed this political will and commitment in the planning of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). However, this did not take off between 2004 and 2014. The GST and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) were adopted by the Narendra Modi government during its first term.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Modi, believed in and was committed to deregulating our economy. It was declared in a minimum government, a maximum governance. The simple guiding philosophy, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas meant that there would be no discretion or appeasement for any reason whatsoever, no first burden on the treasury exclusively on anyone.

Minimum government, maximum governance imply both structural reforms and ease of doing. Divestment, deregulation, monetization happens the same way archaic laws are banned, compliances are reduced in number, and greater transparency is infused with the adoption of technology.

Archaic laws, trivial as they were, were useful tools for unscrupulous regulators. During the first term itself, Prime Minister Modi ensured the elimination of 1,200 of these laws, rejecting 58 others in the second term.

There were more than 6,000 conformities affecting the daily life of the common man, spread between the Center and the States, and in several departments. Together with states, we predict that by August 2022, the 75th anniversary of our independence, citizens will be relieved.

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the overall and non-discriminatory goal of empowerment. It clears all the traps and prejudices of all previous attempts at welfarism. Likewise, it regulates the debate between welfare and development reforms. It is a philosophy that believes in empowerment and discourages patronage. The emotional but autonomous call of previous governments to eradicate poverty, hatao poverty, failed because it was not well thought out. He did not simultaneously build the ecosystem necessary for ambitious growth and the choice of individuals.

This is especially clear in the way Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana, coupled with the near saturation achieved in Aadhaar, and the spread of JAM mobile use, the triad for financial inclusion in addition to the transfer Direct Benefit (DBT), has been shown to be effective during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is particularly striking, as governments all over the world struggled to reach their poor, but in India we have repeatedly managed to credit, with the click of a button, the help and help they had. so much needed.

Not just JAM, a multitude of measures, carefully planned and executed without discrimination, have built the necessary environment for the poor to feel included without having to beg for it. Each eligible and voluntary household received electricity (Ujala), toilets (Swachhata) and clean cooking facilities (Ujjwala). Individuals and families receive cashless health care (Ayushman) and Life and Accident coverage (Jeevan Jyoti Suraksha Bima). Smaller businesses that have no collateral to offer can benefit from Mudra loans from 50,000- 10 lakh. The Svanidhi program, which was launched during the pandemic, gives street vendors and small restaurants unsecured credit up to 10,000. More than 2.5 million of these providers have benefited through banks. Using drones, precise land registers are created. In rural areas, it is particularly rewarding for the poor to have a register of the rights of their assets, regardless of their size.

The peculiarity of each of these diagrams lies in its execution. Unless someone denies a benefit, every eligible citizen receives it, a granular approach to inclusion. The extent of coverage and last mile delivery within five years can be governance studies.

Factor market reforms are crucial for development. The three agricultural laws were passed after extensive consultation. Forty-four labor laws are simplified to become four codes.

The pandemic has posed a challenge but has not dissuaded or diluted the conviction with which India must leap forward. It needs transformational change, not incremental. We must also make up for this lost decade. During the pandemic, even as we brought relief and assistance to the poor and needy, we did not miss the opportunity the times presented for reform.

The health sector and its regulations are strengthening. Electricity sector reforms are being undertaken to increase the efficiency of the private sector and comply with sustainable environmental goals. The importance of a single nation ration card through digital technologies cannot be lost on any of us. Migrant workers and their families so deserve it.

Even during the pandemic, systemic reforms were undertaken with the cooperation of states. This was made possible because states were allowed to borrow more as an incentive, for each step taken. PM Modi, in his article on LinkedIn, titled Reforms by conviction and incentives, listed some of these reforms. They form a single ration card for a nation; automatic, online and non-discretionary licensing under seven statutes; notify floor rates of property tax, water / sanitation charges to comply with stamp duty guidelines; and DBT instead of the free supply of electricity.

Prepared in the midst of a pandemic, to get the economy out of the difficulties encountered by this unprecedented situation, the 2021 budget gave a boost to infrastructure spending. It also establishes a policy prescription for public sector companies and provides a roadmap for financial sector reforms. The professionalization of banks is underway. Bond markets are deepening. With technology, the tax administration becomes a faceless discretion leading to harassment is removed. An asset monetization pipeline is ready. Greater disclosure and better regulation instills confidence in domestic retail investors, attracting them to the markets.

The 1991 reforms were the story of the 20th century. Reforms for a new 21st century India are being undertaken today.

Nirmala Sitharaman is the Minister of Finance of India

Opinions expressed are personal