Woman whose husband died on bachelor party weekend in Galway settles action for 250,000





A woman whose husband died while attending a stag weekend in Galway has settled a High Court lawsuit for 250,000 people.

Sam Rowlands, 30, a father of one from Wales, became disoriented after leaving a pub in Galway city center to return to his hotel and found himself on a road outside of town where he was hit by a taxi, the court heard on Monday.

Mr Rowlands, a construction worker, arrived in Galway on Friday June 16, 2017 for a bachelorette party weekend. He died after being hit by a taxi in Bushypark on N59 Moycullen Road in the early hours of June 17.

Judge Garrett Simons has learned that Mr Rowlands had spent around eight and a half hours in the pub before the crash and that there was much liability at stake.

Mr Rowlands’ widow, Lowri Jennet Rowlands, had sued taxi driver Imran Khan, Rahoon, Galway, over the accident.

His lawyer, Michael OConnor BL, told the court on Monday that there was an excruciating liability issue in the case.

The lawyer said Mr Rowlands had traveled some distance after leaving the town center pub and was observed by a witness staggering on the road.

The cab driver was returning from dropping off a ticket and, according to his account of the incident, Mr. Rowlands almost jumped on the hood of the car and suddenly appeared in front of the cab.

An inquest into Mr Rowlands’ death has learned that a motorist must have swerved earlier when a man matching the Welsh man’s description fell on the road.

Mr Khan, according to the investigation, was driving 50 to 55 km / h in the 100 km / h speed zone because there was a bend in the road and he had said he was in no rush.

The lawyer told the High Court he was concerned, to say the least, about the position of accountability.

An investigation report into the accident had indicated that it appeared Mr Rowlands had struck the car from an elevated position, which would appear to support the taxi drivers’ claim, he said.

In an affidavit, the wife of the deceased said that when her husband left the downtown pub where he was with friends, it appears he became disoriented and lost his way. She said it looked like he was trying to hail a cab when he was hit by a car.

She said initially there was hope and Mr Rowlands was taken to Galway University Hospital but his condition deteriorated. He had suffered a brain injury and ultimately it turned out to be hopeless, she said. His family managed to spend time with him before he was taken out of the resuscitation system. The couple have a son Joseph, now six years old.

Approving the settlement, Judge Simons said Mr Rowlands had been in the pub for about eight to nine hours before the crash. He also noted that no prosecution had been initiated against the taxi driver.

Under the circumstances, it was a very good settlement, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/courts/high-court/woman-whose-husband-died-on-stag-weekend-in-galway-settles-action-for-250-000-1.4605894 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos