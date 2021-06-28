Trumps first post-presidential rally was a grim warning





The biggest boo of the night at Donald Trump’s first post-presidential rally Save America was the theme, I stole the constant chorus in response to the phrase Critical Race Theory and on behalf of Kamala Harris. That is to say: darkness. Some of the loudest cheers, meanwhile, followed Trump’s praise for the manicured lawns in Lorain County, Ohio, evidence, he suggested, of low crime. You don’t have any murders. You haven’t looked at word forgeries. Which is also, in the language of Trumpism, a way of saying Darkness, or its relative absence. That is to say: whiteness.

The temptation, of course, is to say nothing at all: to pay only as much attention to this former president campaigning at county fairs for an election already passed as to Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute groups who are more routine entertainment in such places. Trump almost looked like a tribute band himself, recycling material from a more vigorous man. He relied on dated hits such as The Snake, his dramatic reading of lyrics to a 1963 song by Oscar Brown, a black civil rights activist who had once been a member of the Communist Party. Reused by Trump as an anti-immigrant poem, The Snake became a staple of his 2016 campaign rallies. Shut up, idiot, Trump hissed on Saturday, picking up five years on the eponymous viper. You knew very well that I was a snake before welcoming me.

As a metaphor, this doesn’t quite follow Trumps Snake replaces immigrants, horrible, horrible people from GUAT-e-ma-la, HON-dur-as, as he put it, rolling every syllable in disgust; killers he described as cutting a woman and their 15-year-old sister into very small pieces with a machete. But who is the woman in this parable? Certainly not MAGA! Neither do the sinister Democrats who, he warned, import such snakes precisely for the purpose of poisoning our country, our American blood.

Again, Trump’s metaphors never quite follow; it doesn’t have the clarity and punch of a Mein Kampf. It’s by design. Or, at least, it’s the product of a long habit, an implausible denial, the smirk in the growl. He is the oblique rhyme of fascism proper, too talkative to be a traditional strongman. Such a character would not succeed in America. The legions that follow Trump out of democracy now want a leader who makes them laugh and cry. A Vaudevillian. I shouldn’t be saying that, he told the crowd, but one of the policemen he had met before going on stage had tears in his eyes … just when I met, because I represent what they want.

He did and still does. Newsmax commentators on Saturday night dubbed the first leg of Trump’s revenge tour, aimed not at Democrats but Republicans who didn’t bend their knees, including the Ohio representative. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted for impeachment. If Trump can’t beat Joe Biden right now, he can complete his GOP purge. There will be no 2022, he said, without a payback for 2020. There are new concerns: rules pushing critical race-twisted theory into classrooms, teaching children to hate our country and racism, racism, racism; a new emergence of awakened generals; millions of illegal aliens, he lied. But the meat in this sandwich had been out of date for almost eight months. Friends, he said, say, Don’t look back … You have to look back. Angry, of course, a warning to Republicans such as parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who would feign loyalty to Trump even as they try to move on. You need to know what happened in 2020 before you can vote in 2022 or 2024, Trump warned.

The rest of what he said about the election does not support the quote. Lies; the details matter less than their volume. The brown-and-black wrap of immigrants and critical race theory were just the framework for the one thing about Trump and Trumpism: the power to crush your enemies, to never lose, to always win, even when you’re not.

Fight! Fight! Fight! chanted the crowd. This is the plan. Trump did not mention his 500 supporters arrested for their actions on his behalf, nor Ashli ​​Babbitt, killed by a Capitol policeman while wearing a cape of a flag approving him because this battle had been lost. insurgents were losers, and Trump loves winners. He places January 6 in the past not so much to pretend it never happened, but because the best is yet to come.

What does it look like best in the Trumposphere? Maybe Trump is right: you have to look back. The Lorain County Fairgrounds are located in the long-famous village of Wellington, Ohio. In 1858, an American Marshal arrested a runaway slave named John Price in the nearby town of Oberlin and brought him to the Wellington train stop. But a large group, including 12 free black men, sets out in pursuit of him and frees Price by force. Thirty-seven of them would be charged, but only two would stand trial, becoming national news and a prelude to civil war, thanks to then-social media The Telegraph. Two of the 12 would later die with John Brown, and a third, Charles Langston Henry, one of the two men on trial, was sent to prison. His grandson would be called Langston, and he would become a poet, asking in 1951: What happens to a delayed dream?

