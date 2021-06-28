Apple has been warned to do business in China

Doug Guthrie, a leading US expert on China’s current position in various industries, says he has warned Apple about the risks of doing business in the country. He was hired by the iPhone maker in 2014 to help the company grow better in China.

Guthrie spent several years in China to understand the industries there. In 1994, he rode his bike between different factories in Shanghai, as part of his thesis. After that, he turned out to be one of the well-known experts in the days when China turned to capitalism.

A complete change in government policies

However, in 2013, Xi Jinping took over the highest office in China, as the country’s president. According to Guthrie, Xi Jinping was counting on companies like Apple to strengthen in China. It would have been impossible and continues to be difficult for technology companies to leave China, as it is a very lucrative market and it is very economical to manufacture and assemble products.

Doug Guthrie

“I was going to see business leaders, and I was like, ‘Do you understand who Xi Jinping is? Are you listening to what’s going on here? ‘ Mr. Guthrie said in an interview. “It was my big business card.”

Guthrie tells the story of the investments Western companies have made in China over the years. While most companies and even many governments hoped that investments in China would lead the country towards liberalization, it seems that all the steps were miscalculated.

“It has always been difficult for Western companies to do business in China, but in many ways the challenges have changed,” said Samm Sacks, China Specialist at the New American Foundation. “The Communist Party is firmly in control, and Western and Chinese private sector companies have come under attack. “