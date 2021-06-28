Politics
Apple has been warned to do business in China
Doug Guthrie, a leading US expert on China’s current position in various industries, says he has warned Apple about the risks of doing business in the country. He was hired by the iPhone maker in 2014 to help the company grow better in China.
Guthrie spent several years in China to understand the industries there. In 1994, he rode his bike between different factories in Shanghai, as part of his thesis. After that, he turned out to be one of the well-known experts in the days when China turned to capitalism.
A complete change in government policies
However, in 2013, Xi Jinping took over the highest office in China, as the country’s president. According to Guthrie, Xi Jinping was counting on companies like Apple to strengthen in China. It would have been impossible and continues to be difficult for technology companies to leave China, as it is a very lucrative market and it is very economical to manufacture and assemble products.
“I was going to see business leaders, and I was like, ‘Do you understand who Xi Jinping is? Are you listening to what’s going on here? ‘ Mr. Guthrie said in an interview. “It was my big business card.”
Guthrie tells the story of the investments Western companies have made in China over the years. While most companies and even many governments hoped that investments in China would lead the country towards liberalization, it seems that all the steps were miscalculated.
“It has always been difficult for Western companies to do business in China, but in many ways the challenges have changed,” said Samm Sacks, China Specialist at the New American Foundation. “The Communist Party is firmly in control, and Western and Chinese private sector companies have come under attack. “
Sources
2/ https://www.ilounge.com/news/apple-china-warned-business
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]