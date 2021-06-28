Turkish communications satellite Turksat 5A enters service





Turkey’s fifth-generation Turksat 5A communications satellite entered service on Monday with a commissioning ceremony in the capital Ankara. Launched by US space technology company SpaceX in January, the satellite orbits along the 31st meridian east. Attending the ceremony online, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the satellite was ready for service after testing and readiness efforts. Turksat 5A will expand the country’s communication capacity and protect Turkey’s orbital rights, Erdogan said, adding that the orbiter was a very important project due to its high added value. He also said that tests of another communications satellite, Turksat 5B, were underway and that with this satellite the country’s data capacity would be multiplied by 15. Turkey’s Turksat 6A communications satellite project is being tested, he noted, adding that the satellite’s launch is scheduled for next year. Erdogan said Turksat 6A would make Turkey one of 10 countries in the world capable of producing its own communications satellites. “The world is entering a new era called the digital age, in which production methods are radically changing” as well as political, social, economic and cultural power relations, he said. He said this new era was based on the production of information and the use of data. “This digital production process, which extends to capillaries in all areas of life, has reached a much different stage with artificial intelligence.” “Turkey firmly embraces the digital age, we are committed to further developing critical digital infrastructure.” – More capacity Also present at the event, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said Turksat 5A had 30% more capacity compared to previous communications satellites. He said the new satellite will serve for 35 years, protecting the country’s orbital rights. On Turksat 5B, he said the design and production processes were continuing and that it would be launched in the last quarter of this year by SpaceX via a Falcon 9 rocket. – Turksat 5A With Turksat 5A, Turkey will offer television broadcasting services to Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as data communication services throughout its coverage area. Turkey’s number of active communications satellites in space has now reached four, alongside Turksat 3A, 4A and 4B. The total number of active Turkish satellites in orbit, on the other hand, is seven, including observation orbiters Gokturk-1, Gokturk-2 and Rasat. Turksat 5A’s first signal was received 35 minutes after it was successfully put into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket taking off from the east coast of the United States. Manufactured by Airbus with all-electric propulsion, Turksat 5A traveled for four months in space to reach its orbit, where it successfully performed in-orbit tests. The satellite will provide 1728 MHz Ku-band capacity over Turkey, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Midwest Africa, South Africa, the Mediterranean Sea, the Aegean Sea and the Black Sea region.

