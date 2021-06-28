Family of man who died over Galway weekend settles case for 250,000





The widow of a Welshman who died while attending a bachelorette party in Galway has settled a High Court lawsuit for 250,000 people.

Father-of-one, Sam Rowlands, learned of the High Court, became disoriented after leaving a pub in downtown Galway to return to his hotel and found himself on a road outside the city where he was hit by a taxi.

Mr Rowlands (30) arrived in Galway on Friday June 16, 2017 for a bachelorette party weekend, but died after being hit by a taxi in Bushypark on N59 Moycullen Road in the early hours of June 17.

Judge Garrett Simons heard before the High Court on Monday that construction worker Mr Rowlands had spent around eight and a half hours in the pub before the crash.

His widow, Lowri Jennet Rowlands, had sued taxi driver Imran Khan, Rahoon, Galway over the accident.

His lawyer Michael OConnor BL told the court there was an excruciating liability issue in the case.

The lawyer said Mr Rowlands had traveled some distance after leaving the town center pub and was observed by a witness staggering on the road.

The taxi driver, the lawyer said, was returning from filing a ticket and the lawyer said that according to his account Mr Rowlands almost jumped on the hood of the car and suddenly appeared in front of the taxi.

An inquest into Mr Rowlands’ death had learned how a motorist must have swerved earlier when a man matching the description of the Welsh man fell on the road.

According to the investigation, taxi driver Imran Kan was driving 50-55 kilometers per hour in the 100 kilometers per hour speed zone because there was a bend in the road and he said he was in no hurry.

The lawyer told the High Court he was concerned, to say the least, about the position of accountability. He said an accident investigation report indicated it appeared Mr Rowlands struck the car from an elevated position, which would appear to support the taxi drivers’ claim.

In a court affidavit, Ms Lowri Jennet Rowlands said that when Mr Rowlands left the downtown pub where he was with friends, it appears he became disoriented and lost his way. She said it looked like he was trying to hail a cab when he was hit by a car.

She said initially there was hope and Mr Rowlands was taken to Galway University Hospital but his condition deteriorated. He had suffered a brain injury and she said that in the end it turned out to be hopeless.

She said her family managed to spend time with him before he was taken out of the resuscitation system. The couple have a young son Joseph, who is now six years old.

Approving the settlement, Judge Garrett Simons said Mr Rowlands had been in the pub for about eight to nine hours before the crash. The judge also noted that no prosecution had been initiated against the taxi driver.

Justice Simons said that in the circumstances it was a very good settlement.

