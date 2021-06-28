Politics
Falklands News: Argentinian Minister Filmus targets jibe against Boris and demands talks | World | New
Brexit: Argentina will “push the EU to negotiate”, according to Filmus
And he has sought to turn the heat up by saying his country’s claim to the remote archipelago has “explicit backing” from countries in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean. Mr. Filmus was speaking after a meeting of the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24), which was attended by Mark Pollard, Speaker of the Falklands Legislative Assembly, and Leona Roberts, his deputy, among others.
The business secretary of the Malvinas – the name the Argentinians have given to the islands – told the Buenos Aires-based Perfil newspaper: “We are very satisfied because it was not just a consensus vote on the resolution, but it was was one of the sessions that garnered the most explicit support.
“Organizations and countries in our region, but also countries in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean, have supported this project.
Mr Filmus also suggested that Argentina viewed Britain’s decision to leave the EU as an opportunity to step up its sovereignty policy.
Boris Johnson and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez
Daniel Filmus claimed no one spoke for the UK
He explained, “We’ve been working on this for months. This support does not happen overnight.
“In the midst of the pandemic, it was very difficult to reach the countries that had to vote today, so the work was done in capitals, through our embassies, and in parallel to the work that was also done here in United Nations, I think this has been very important. It exceeded our expectations. “
Mr Filmus also claimed the meeting had increased pressure on the UK, which remains steadfast in its insistence that the Falklands be a British Overseas Territory for as long as its 3,000 and more inhabitants wish it to be. it stays that way.
READ MORE: Kim Jong-un health crisis: “emaciated” NK leader triggers panic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
He boasted: “We don’t hear anybody speaking in favor of UK sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.
“No country has said it agrees with UK self-determination or sovereignty over the Malvinas.”
Mr Filmus, who accused the UK of ‘plundering’ the natural resources of the islands, said: ‘This is why fishing, oil and the whole military issue has been raised by the Chancellor and supported by all country.
DO NOT MISS
Report reveals VDL Commission undermined by ill-behaved Eurocrats [REPORT]
EU to throw Ireland under bus by triggering no-deal Brexit plan [INSIGHT]
Swedish MEP denounces EU veto plot – warns of backlash [REVEALED]
Mark Pollard, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly
Leona Roberts is Mr. Pollard’s assistant
“And now we are working hard so that this year the South Atlantic Peace Zone, which brings together all the countries of Africa and Latin America that have a coastline, come together again, as if to strengthen the denunciation of the illegality of the military base. “
In a separate interview with Radio Brisas, Mr. Filmus said: “On the issue of the Malvinas, we have found enormous solidarity.
“Not only was the resolution voted by consensus, but many countries, around 30, some belonging to the Committee and others who came especially to show solidarity, declared that there was no more room for colonialism. in the 21st century, and that the UK must comply with UN resolutions, especially resolution 2075, which is the one that says this must be negotiated.
“The UK must sit at the dialogue table and must also comply with other UN resolutions such as 3149, which oblige the UK not to take any unilateral action without Argentina’s permission.
Falklands Factsheet
“In the case of the Malvinas, each year the resolution is passed in the decolonization committee and the UK does not comply either; there is an inequality of power and an inequality of obedience before the United Nations Assembly.
“It is a pity that the founding countries of the United Nations who wanted to create an egalitarian order are looking away; Argentina since 1833, 188 years ago, has asked the United Kingdom to negotiate peacefully, through dialogue, the exercise of sovereignty over the islands and we find ourselves in a situation of deafness on the other side.
“It is important to be accompanied by the nations of the world, because of the 17 colonies that still exist, 10 are British.
“It is necessary to be aware of this and the pressure from countries telling the UK to end colonialism must work.”
The Falkland Islands are in the South Atlantic
Argentina invaded the Falklands in 1982, triggering a short but bloody war that saw a task force dispatched by then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher regain control of the islands.
Speaking to the committee last week, Mr Pollard, a sixth generation Falkland, said of Argentina: “They never showed remorse for their actions, instead they stand by brazenly here in front of the world, claiming to have themselves been treated unfairly. “
He added: “The only people who can resolve the Falkland Islands issue are the people of the Falkland Islands and we see no problem.
with our current political status.
“If the international community supported our basic human right to determine our own future, then they would have settled ‘the Falkland Islands issue.’ “
(Additional report by Maria Ortega)
Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1455632/falklands-news-argentina-united-nations-daniel-filmus-boris-johnson-malvinas
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]