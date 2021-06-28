Falklands News: Argentinian Minister Filmus targets jibe against Boris and demands talks | World | New

Brexit: Argentina will “push the EU to negotiate”, according to Filmus

And he has sought to turn the heat up by saying his country’s claim to the remote archipelago has “explicit backing” from countries in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean. Mr. Filmus was speaking after a meeting of the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24), which was attended by Mark Pollard, Speaker of the Falklands Legislative Assembly, and Leona Roberts, his deputy, among others.

The business secretary of the Malvinas – the name the Argentinians have given to the islands – told the Buenos Aires-based Perfil newspaper: “We are very satisfied because it was not just a consensus vote on the resolution, but it was was one of the sessions that garnered the most explicit support. “Organizations and countries in our region, but also countries in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean, have supported this project. Mr Filmus also suggested that Argentina viewed Britain’s decision to leave the EU as an opportunity to step up its sovereignty policy.

Boris Johnson and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez

Daniel Filmus claimed no one spoke for the UK

He explained, “We’ve been working on this for months. This support does not happen overnight. “In the midst of the pandemic, it was very difficult to reach the countries that had to vote today, so the work was done in capitals, through our embassies, and in parallel to the work that was also done here in United Nations, I think this has been very important. It exceeded our expectations. “ Mr Filmus also claimed the meeting had increased pressure on the UK, which remains steadfast in its insistence that the Falklands be a British Overseas Territory for as long as its 3,000 and more inhabitants wish it to be. it stays that way. READ MORE: Kim Jong-un health crisis: “emaciated” NK leader triggers panic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

He boasted: “We don’t hear anybody speaking in favor of UK sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands. “No country has said it agrees with UK self-determination or sovereignty over the Malvinas.” Mr Filmus, who accused the UK of ‘plundering’ the natural resources of the islands, said: ‘This is why fishing, oil and the whole military issue has been raised by the Chancellor and supported by all country. DO NOT MISS

Mark Pollard, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

Leona Roberts is Mr. Pollard’s assistant

“And now we are working hard so that this year the South Atlantic Peace Zone, which brings together all the countries of Africa and Latin America that have a coastline, come together again, as if to strengthen the denunciation of the illegality of the military base. “ In a separate interview with Radio Brisas, Mr. Filmus said: “On the issue of the Malvinas, we have found enormous solidarity. “Not only was the resolution voted by consensus, but many countries, around 30, some belonging to the Committee and others who came especially to show solidarity, declared that there was no more room for colonialism. in the 21st century, and that the UK must comply with UN resolutions, especially resolution 2075, which is the one that says this must be negotiated. “The UK must sit at the dialogue table and must also comply with other UN resolutions such as 3149, which oblige the UK not to take any unilateral action without Argentina’s permission.

Falklands Factsheet

“In the case of the Malvinas, each year the resolution is passed in the decolonization committee and the UK does not comply either; there is an inequality of power and an inequality of obedience before the United Nations Assembly. “It is a pity that the founding countries of the United Nations who wanted to create an egalitarian order are looking away; Argentina since 1833, 188 years ago, has asked the United Kingdom to negotiate peacefully, through dialogue, the exercise of sovereignty over the islands and we find ourselves in a situation of deafness on the other side. “It is important to be accompanied by the nations of the world, because of the 17 colonies that still exist, 10 are British. “It is necessary to be aware of this and the pressure from countries telling the UK to end colonialism must work.”

The Falkland Islands are in the South Atlantic