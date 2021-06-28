Victim of HDP attack in Zmir tortured before and after death, lawyer says





Deniz Poyraz, an employee of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) who was assassinated on June 17, was tortured before and after her death, an HDP lawyer said. English bianet information site Monday. According to Trkan Aslan of the HDP Central Bureau Legal Office, Poyraz’s body was discovered by the medical examiner as having been tortured with a knife and kicked hard enough that his internal organs showed signs of damage. “These findings show us that Deniz Poyraz was shot several times,” Aslan said, adding that there were deep wounds to the heads of the victims. “In light of this medical opinion, we conclude that a gun and a knife were used in the incident. The fact that two clasp knives were found during the search for the assailant-assassin also confirms our point of view, ”Aslan said. On June 17, Poyraz was shot dead by an assailant inside the HDP headquarters in Izmir in a crime that shocked the country. The perpetrator, Onur Gencer, was apprehended by police and admitted he returned to injure Poyraz’s body after his death. Gencer, an ultra-nationalist who fought alongside Turkish proxies in Syria, explained his actions saying he hate the PKK, the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which led a decades-long insurgency against Turkey. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its ultranationalist partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), regularly accuse the HDP of being sympathetic to the PKK, an accusation the party denies. Turkish prosecutors are currently working to shut down the HDP through a lawsuit that repeats accusations that it is an organization sympathetic to the PKK. Aslan and the HDP accuse the ruling government of instigating Poyraz’s murder with its polarizing and sometimes violent rhetoric against political opponents. HDP accused the AKP / MHP alliance to be the main instigator of the attack on their building. It took two days of silence before President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned incident, but still criticized those who remain silent when attacks are cagainst its own supporters.

