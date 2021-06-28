Time for a new good neighbor policy | Jackson

America is back, President Biden has repeatedly announced during a meeting with allies in Europe. The question, of course, is back for what?

Biden wisely insisted that we need to rebuild better at home and abroad. Our neighbors to the south in Latin America offer a clear opportunity to show that this is true. Now more than ever, it is time to adopt a new good neighbor policy towards Latin America.

Donald Trump had little interest in Latin America, except for calling his refugees terrorists, drug traffickers and rapists. He canceled the first steps taken by President Barack Obama to improve his relations with Cuba. He doubled down on crippling sanctions, illegal under international law, against Venezuela, and pushed for the overthrow of the country’s president.

Biden has both an opportunity and an imperative to deliver better relationships. Latin America has been hit by the economic collapse that accompanied the pandemic. Poverty has skyrocketed, as has the death toll from the coronavirus, over 500,000 dead in Brazil alone.

Now the elections promise to bring a new generation of progressive leaders to power across the hemisphere. Peru led the way with the election of Pedro Castillo, running on a populist platform accusing landmine barons of looting and promising to tax them to invest in health care and education.

In Brazil, the left is set to take over from an incompetent and corrupt right-wing government, now exposed for a fraudulent plot to throw opposition leader Lula in prison. In Chile and Colombia, the left seems to be on the rise following the failure of right-wing regimes.

At the same time, China’s influence has spread as it has become a major trading partner and investor in the hemisphere. The recovery of Latin American economies will largely depend on the sale of raw materials to China, such as beef from Uruguay, copper from Chile, oil from Colombia and soy from Brazil. Today, Brazil sends 30% of all its exports to China, including 80% of its soybean crop and 60% of its iron ore. Nineteen countries have already joined the Belt and Road initiative, signature of Xi Jinping, a transcontinental network of 1000 billion dollars.

Biden must now choose how to react to these developments. He must resist the ease of trying to reignite a new cold war with China in the region and use that as an excuse to undermine progressive governments and side with the plantations and industrial oligarchs who have so dominated these countries. for too long.

The opportunity is to launch a new chapter in what Franklin Roosevelt called the good neighbor policy. Let us join China in a competition defined not by battleships and coups, but by investment in infrastructure and increased trade.

As neighboring regions, we have a big stake in their prosperity and their health. We should be leading the effort to provide and help distribute coronavirus vaccines. We should help governments choose their own development projects. We should mobilize the region to address the worsening crisis caused by extreme weather conditions resulting from climate change – and help the transition to sustainable energy. Saving Brazil’s rainforests is certainly a global priority.

As we have seen in Central America, desperation will force people to leave their homes and seek ways to save their families. The walls won’t stop them, but they have no desire to leave their homes if they can survive there. Latin America and Canada remain major trading partners. Our own prosperity and certainly our own security are linked to their prosperity and security.

In this regard, a clear first step would be to normalize relations with Cuba and end the illegal sanctions against Venezuela which now contribute to the misery of its people. Our policy towards Cuba has failed for decades.

These policies are of course supported by domestic political calculations, especially the Cuban and Venezuelan expatriate electoral blocs, many of whom have been well-off gathered in the key state of Florida. But Biden and the Democrats are more likely to win the support of communities with a new generation by changing course, not by continuing what clearly failed.

Biden has said repeatedly that he understands the world has changed. Surely a good place to demonstrate that it is by reviving our relations with our neighbors in this hemisphere.

Send letters to [email protected].