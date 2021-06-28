Pakistan: when shame becomes a weapon





Blaming victims is quite common all over the world, including in Western societies, when it comes to sexual violence.

In an interview with journalist Jonathan Swan for Axios on HBO, Prime Minister Imran Khan was asked about comments he made about rape and vulgarity in April. In response, Khan explained how societies are different and what may not tempt others in a Western society may tempt some in a society like ours and how this has consequences. When Swan asked if he thought what women wear had an effect, the Pakistani Prime Minister replied: If a woman wears very little clothes, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. I mean its common sense.

Following Khans’ comments, we have seen backlash on social media as well as mainstream media to blame victims of sexual violence. A video by a local TV station talk show host comparing women to toffees also went viral on social media days later. He said if we leave an unwrapped candy on the road, no one will eat it because viruses, bacteria, germs and insects would have attacked the unwrapped caramel so that no one would touch the candy. It was his way of explaining what the Prime Minister meant. Not only was the candy analogy extremely offensive, but to think that such an example would justify any comment related to victim blame was just as insulting to our intelligence. What was even more disappointing was the press conference of three women parliamentarians from the ruling party who denied that there was any victim blamed by the prime minister in his interview. Maybe they forgot that Khan answered Swans’ question with [i]a woman wears … The correct answer would have been to say that it doesn’t matter what a woman wears and not that a man who is not a robot will be affected by a woman’s choice of clothes. Does this mean that men who don’t rape or men who don’t act on their lowest instincts are robots? This should have offended all honest men because it seems our Prime Minister thinks men cannot control their urges and would resort to sexual violence if tempted. It also means that Khan does not understand that rape is not a crime of lust but is about the power, control and humiliation of the victim.

Blaming victims is quite common all over the world, including in Western societies, when it comes to sexual violence. What was a woman wearing, why was she going out late at night, why was she traveling alone, why did she not tell anyone, why was she behaving normally the next day and so on? We recently saw something similar in the Goa court verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case. He has been criticized for denigrating the character of the victims and questioning his conduct after the assault. The photo prints clearly prove that the prosecutor was absolutely in a good mood, happy, normal and smiling … by the accused putting her in a state of panic and trauma. This is a classic case of victim blame and reflects the broader perception of how an ideal victim of sexual assault should behave. In a TED talk on rape myths, journalist and activist Pavan Amara spoke about an investigation she conducted, in which she asked the public what they thought a rape victim would do the next day. Most of them said the victims would go to the police. But when the women who had been raped were asked the same question, some said they dropped their children off at school, some said they went back to work, some said they had done all of them. kinds of other things and tried to continue.

In Pakistan, the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling on rape cases last March. In a judgment drafted by Judge Mansoor Ali Shah, the Supreme Court said: A woman, regardless of her sexual character or reputation, has the right to equal protection of the law. No one has the right to invade his person or violate his privacy because of his alleged immoral character. The judgment further read: Even if the rape victim is used to sexual intercourse, it is not determinative in a rape case; the real fact at issue is whether or not the accused committed his rape. The court also said derogatory expressions such as sex accustomed, woman of petty virtue, woman of cowardice and non-virgin character should not be used for rape victims. That this had to be said in the 21st century says a lot about the culture of victim blame. These cases also show how deeply ingrained patriarchy is in our societies and how much of a burden it generally falls on victims and survivors of sexual violence to prove the crime rather than the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against women. One day, hopefully, that mindset will change. One day our societies will stop blaming the victims, start believing them and only blame the culprits instead of questioning the victims and survivors. One day soon.

Mehmal Sarfraz is a Lahore-based journalist; [email protected]

