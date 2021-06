Egyptian exiles fear deportation amid Turkey-Egypt rapprochement

Egyptians living in political exile in Turkey fear deportation to Egypt as the two continue their reconciliation process, pro-AKP Middle East Eye (MEE) reported Monday. MEE interviewed several members of the Egyptian community in exile in Turkey and found that feelings of apprehension and anxiety set in as they watched Ankara pursue a warmer relationship with Cairo. The outlet said that a mix of opposition politicians, activists and journalists were among the 33,000 Egyptians who settled in Turkey to seek refuge after the 2013 military coup that brought about Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in power. Since Sisi took power, relations with Turkey have deteriorated sharply. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a strong supporter of his Egyptian counterpart Mohammed Morsi, who was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, a political parent of Erdogans’ Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP). However, after Turkish intervention in neighboring Libya almost brought the two to the brink of war, Turkey extended an olive branch to Egypt and insisted it was seeking to ease tensions. with her. Since then, Turkey has pushed anti-Sisi TV stations operating in Istanbul to moderate their rhetoric against his government. A number of prominent media figures who criticize Egypt have themselves been forced to to close their shows, according to Al-Arabiya. Egypt has hailed the measures as indicative of Turkey’s interest in mending ties, but the exiled community fears Ankara will be less concerned about their security if it continues its campaign of rapprochement. I think the value of youth is not as valuable as the economic or strategic benefits Turkey can derive from reconciliation, an exile who gave his name, like Amr, told MEE. Many Egyptians in Turkey do not have Turkish citizenship and they have been blocked by the Egyptian government whenever they attempt to obtain basic documents or renew their passports. MEE reports that a number of these exiles are seeking ways to leave Turkey because of their limited legal status and for fear of being handed over to Sisis Egypt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ahvalnews.com/egypt-turkey/egyptian-exiles-fear-deportation-amidst-turkey-egypt-reapproachment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos