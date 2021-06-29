Boris Johnson defends handling of disgraced Health Secretary’s exit – POLITICO





LONDON Boris Johnson has insisted that the exit of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, victim of a scandal, for violating the rules on coronaviruses proceeded at the right pace “, despite the closing statement of the case a day before Hancock left. Hancock resigned from the government on Saturday after photos of him were published kissing Gina Coladangelo, non-executive director of the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The footage was reportedly from May 6, when gatherings of two or more people were banned inside. The exit came after Johnson publicly backed the Health Secretary on Friday, with his spokesperson saying: The Prime Minister has accepted his apology and considers the matter closed. But on Monday Johnson himself told reporters: “I read the story on Friday and we have a new Health Secretary on duty on Saturday, and I think that’s about the right pace to proceed in. pandemic. “ When asked if Hancock had undermined the government’s message of being ‘all together’ in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Johnson replied, ‘That’s right. Johnson’s spokesperson denied any inconsistency in the PM’s approach, but pointed out that Hancock had indeed resigned, rather than being sacked. The dispute was seized by Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to the Prime Minister, who has since sharply criticized Hancock and Johnson’s handling of the pandemic. Cummings compared Johnson again to a shopping cart to change direction, and claimed the PM only acted after pressure from Tory MPs and his wife, Carrie Johnson. The Prime Minister’s spokesperson denied. He said of Hancock and Johnson: They discussed it further on Saturday, the former health secretary offered his resignation and the PM agreed it was the right thing to do. This was echoed by Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, who told reporters on Monday that Matt had done the right thing, and the second thing I would say is that the matter is now resolved as we have a new secretary in health. However, Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labor Party, said the case was far from over. Labor has called for an investigation into reports that Hancock and fellow health minister James Bethell used their personal email addresses to conduct government business. The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: ‘The former Health Secretary and Lord Bethell understand the rules regarding the use of personal emails and have only ever conducted government business through their email addresses. departmental. The spokesperson confirmed that Hancock himself had recruited Coladangelo as a non-executive director in his department, but added that “all correct procedures were followed”.

