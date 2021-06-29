Chinese Communist Party celebrates 100 years: how each generation justifies its rule

Under the one-party dictatorship, the Chinese people cannot vote for an alternative government. But the party, always proud to serve the people, tried to fulfill its mandate in other ways.

Each generation of party leaders must define what constitutes good governance and come up with a matrix to measure it.

Mao, whose portrait still hangs in Tiananmen Square, built his tenure as the founding father of a truly independent China that aspired to represent the lower class and therefore the absolute majority of Chinese by the late 1940s. Beijing became a nuclear power under Mao, as well as China’s sole representative at the United Nations.

Deng Xiaoping ended Mao’s endless ideological struggle, resulting in one of the most spectacular wealth creation stories in history.

These warrants, coupled with ruthless control of political expression, helped party leaders survive major crises such as the Cultural Revolution, a decade of nationwide unrest ordered by Mao in 1966, and the crackdown on Tiananmen of 1989 ordered by Deng.

Mao Zedong. Photo: Getty Images

The party prides itself on defying the predictions of opponents. It has managed to hold onto power and thrive despite disasters, internal conflicts, relentless power struggles, the allure of foreign culture and way of life, and pressure from Western countries.

On the contrary, the party has publicly set itself ever more ambitious goals that would have seemed distant just a few years ago, such as high-tech self-sufficiency, the fight against income inequalities and reunification with Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a separatist province.

China is obviously not another Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Feng proudly told dozens of diplomats in Beijing, just two weeks before the party’s centenary.

While parties’ sources of legitimacy have changed over time, they have remained tangible for most Chinese, according to Deng Yuwen, former deputy editor of Study time , a publication of the Communist Party.

The source of legitimacy under Mao was the ongoing revolution, and sometimes Mao himself, he said. In the era of reforms and openness [1978 until now], it turns into economic development and letting people get rich there is always something tangible for the Chinese people.

A Harvard Kennedy School survey published in July last year suggested that party legitimacy based on economic development continued to bear fruit during Xis ‘presidency, concluding that Chinese citizens’ attitudes towards the government appear respond, both positively and negatively, to real changes in their material well-being.

He concluded that support for the government had increased between 2003 and 2016, but that it could be compromised by the twin challenges of declining economic growth and deterioration of the natural environment.

In addition to economic performance, the party under Xi had also sought legitimacy in areas such as its response to the Covid-19 pandemic and ideological factors, said Rana Mitter, director of the China Center at Oxford University. .

There are several sources of legitimacy. The economic performance and management of Covid are part of the mix, but ideological factors are also key, he said.

The key factors draw on modern history, including the history of China as a victim in the Opium Wars and as a winner in World War II, appealing to aspects of philosophy and premodern Chinese ethics and a revival of Marxist-Leninist norms.

As public opinion towards China plunged elsewhere, particularly in developed countries, after the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Chinese officials capitalized on Beijing’s swift and forceful response to the crisis.

They played on China’s orderly governance and chaos in the West, as China became the first major economy to achieve positive growth after the coronavirus outbreak.

In June, state-backed propaganda loudly asserted that China had not disappointed socialism. Party ideology gurus have argued since 2017 that Xis’ political thoughts are 21st century Marxism.

But Deng Yuwen, the former editor of state media, said Xi and the party are still refining a new mix of legitimacy.

The party believes it needs new sources of legitimacy as economic growth slows, and they call it the rejuvenation of the great Chinese nation, Deng said.

The term rejuvenation of the great Chinese nation has seen its ups and downs in the party’s propaganda, but no former leader has used it as often as Xi. Just months after assuming party leadership in 2012, Xi set a deadline for crossing the rejuvenation finish line in 2049, the centenary of the People’s Republic of China.

Xi has so far offered little clue as to the significance of this goal, except for the conquest of Taiwan, more than 70 years after the Kuomintang forces withdrew from the island during the civil war.

[Rejuvenation] is not something easy to measure, if we are talking about raising the standard of living of the Chinese people, it is something that Mao and Deng could claim, he said. But the reunification of Taiwan is something tangible.

Xi himself called reunification with Taiwan indispensable for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as he postponed the report in 2017.

In an open letter to his compatriots in Taiwan in 2019, he referred to the 70-year stalemate between Beijing and Taipei following the civil war, as well as foreign interference.

[The party] considers Taiwan’s separation from 1895 to the present, with the exception of 1945-9, to be the product of imperialist pressures, which is why he associates reunification with the end of its humiliation by other powers, said Mitter.

In recent years, the desire for reunification has been driven by a growing awareness in Beijing that fewer people in Taiwan share their vision of reunification, combined with a growing version of nationalism that is unsympathetic to the diverse identities on China’s borders. .

Relations between Beijing and Taipei have fallen to their lowest level in decades. In addition to the islands’ sour feelings towards Beijing’s authoritarian turn, tensions have been further complicated by the U.S.-Chinese rivalry, which has seen U.S. allies in the region, such as Japan and South Korea, express rare concerns about the peace between the two shores.

Military signage on all sides was at levels not seen since the missile crisis of the 1990s. In June, three US Senators landed in Taiwan aboard a US Air Force freighter carrying .

The move sparked fury from Beijing, which a week later sent 28 fighter jets to the island’s air defense identification zone, in what Taipei called the largest aerial approach in history. .

Paramilitary police march past the portrait of late Communist leader Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square as he undergoes renovations in Beijing. Photo: AFP

The unification of Taiwan was particularly important not only for the legitimacy of the party but for Xi personally, said Zhang Musheng, a well-connected economist and former official.

Deng [Xiaoping] ended the life-long tenure of state leaders and lobbied for party and state separation, Zhang said. But once Xi is in power, he changed all that and the country becomes more authoritarian.

In 2018, the Chinese legislature passed an amendment to the constitution, lifting the two-term presidential limit in place since 1982.

This term limit was imposed amid a consensus among key party leaders, including Deng, to avoid a repeat of the tragedy under Mao, which they diagnosed as the result of an over-concentration of personal power.

If he bases his legitimacy on solving the question of the unification and concentration of power as a necessary tool for this objective, it does not matter if he remains in power for a few more years, has said Zhang, known for his outspokenness. and its ties to the party’s ruling elite.

When Zhang, the son of a revolutionary communist leader himself, published a book on Chinese history in 2011, Liu Yuan, then political commissar of the logistics department of the People’s Liberation Army, wrote the preamble. Lius’ father Liu Shaoqi was President of the People’s Republic and the party’s second most powerful man after Mao before being purged in the 1960s.

Confident in the growing capacity of China’s military navy and Washington’s unwillingness for a war abroad, Zhang argued that a financial crisis in the United States would provide a good opportunity for Beijing to take over Taiwan. .

If there is a financial crisis in the United States, then our apologies, we may have to do our job, he said. The United States cannot even treat Cuba right under its nose. Billions of dollars have been spent in Afghanistan and the Taliban are taking over suburbs and major ports once the United States pulls out.

But Deng Yuwen stressed that Beijing still had to assess the potential risks if it embarked on the path of taking Taiwan by force.

Once achieved, this would give a huge boost to the national legitimacy of parties in the short term, which can be compared to the founding of the People’s Republic of China, he said.