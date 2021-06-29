Labor use anti-Boris-Modi leaflet to attract voices of ethnic minorities in UK





LONDON: In a final attempt to win over ethnic minority voices in a hotly contested by-election, a Labor candidate flyer features a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying ‘Don’t risk it a Conservative MP who is not on your side “.

There is a fierce battle for the seat of Batley and Spen, which was left vacant after Tracy Brabin became mayor of West Yorkshire. Kim Leadbeater, sister of assassinated former MP Jo Cox, is the Labor candidate. Next to the image, its leaflet reads: “The risk of voting for anyone other than Labor is clear.”

Labor Friends of India condemned the leaflet. “It is unfortunate that Labor used a photo of the Prime Minister of India, the world’s largest democracy and one of the UK’s closest friends, from the 2019 G7 meeting, on his leaflet,” did he declare. “We call on the Labor Party to immediately withdraw the leaflet and we will write to the leadership about it as well. The Labor Party has a proud history with India.”

Conservative sources said: “The Labor Party headquarters will coordinate this campaign as it does for all by-elections. Labor activists are not distributing this leaflet in white areas, they are targeting ethnic minority areas to reclaim the votes of George Galloway. ”

The by-election takes place on July 1. The seat has been in Labor hands since 1997. For Labor, retaining this seat is vital as they lost Hartlepool in May to the Tories. But another candidate, Galloway, leader of the Workers’ Party of Britain, is garnering Muslim votes from Labor and the Tories have also waged a fierce fight for the seat.

Twenty percent of voters are of Pakistani and Indian descent (mostly Gujarati Muslims).

Tory MP Richard Holden, who spotted the leaflet during a Conservative solicitation, told TOI: “The UK Labor Party has fallen to a new low. In an attempt to divide the voices they are now suggesting that if they were in government they would snub Prime Minister Modi It is just shameful.

“Shouldn’t we be attending G7 meetings or shouldn’t India be involved in labor policy?” asked Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen.

