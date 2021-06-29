Biden excludes American journalists from excellent meeting with Erdogan





President Biden said on Monday he had a good meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a last-minute resolution to exclude American journalists from the room, leaving reporters confused in a hallway dependent on the public relations office Erdogans for data. Bidens’ official meeting with the Turkish strongman, whose authorities routinely jail journalists, was to begin with an entry by the American press into the NATO annual summit hall. However, during a break in the daily White Houses schedule, the press was not allowed to enter the room and even reported that the meeting was not underway until a day after Biden sought to conclude a press convention in the UK saying he would have problems with the workers dealing with his media entry if he continued to speak. Reporters realized from Erdogans press office, rather than White Home press managers, that the Monday afternoon meeting was underway. Erdogans workplace tweeted photos of a seemingly pleasant salute after an awkward punch in the morning. The video of the introduction between the leaders was printed by Turkish television. After preparing outside the room for 112 minutes, annoyed American reporters were invited into the room to see Erdogan and Biden sitting around a desk joined by workers. Biden asked reporters, We had a great meeting. A reporter looking for additional data shouted at Biden: We couldn’t hear you, sir. White Home workers did not inform reporters that the meeting between President Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was underway. REUTERS Biden added: Because I didn’t say anything. The meeting was to cover a series of hot spots, as well as Bidens’ current recognition of the Armenian genocide, Turkish arms purchases from Russia, and Turkish interventions in the civil wars in Syria and Libya. Outstanding political journalists have taken to Twitter to criticize the White House for excluding the media. President Recep Tayipp Erdogan said he would deliberate to confront President Biden about his position on the Armenian genocide during the meeting. PA Ashley Parker, White House bureau chief on the Washington Submit, wrote on Twitter, Biden is overseas making a huge push on democracy versus autocracy. BUT the United States presses a key, part of any functioning democracy has gained much less access than under previous administrations. And is now forced to resort to updates from the Turkish authorities’ Twitter account. CBS Information Reporter Ed OKeefe wroteThe US Press Pool hosted this restricted-entry meeting for over an hour outdoors, but again at @POTUS after major entry points this weekend on the G-7. In the meantime, the Turkish president has released photographs of their current meeting shortly. Information about Jennifer Jacobs from Bloomberg popular, Turkish officers tweet photos of President Biden meeting with Erdogan, while the White House roving press pool, supposed to cover the start of the bilateral, is ready outside in the hallway. President Biden greeted Turkish President Erdogan earlier during the NATO summit with a punch. REUTERS Journalists were excluded from Erdogan’s meeting after the White House confirmed that Biden received a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their meeting on Wednesday. Erdogan, in power since 2003, is known for his intolerance of dissent, which has intensified throughout his crackdown on free speech following an alleged coup attempt in 2016. In 2017, Erdogan notoriously watched his guards attack US residents near the White House after a meeting with President Donald Trump. Fifteen of its guards faced US charges, though charges for 11 were dropped in 2018. Congress blocked an arms sale to Turkey after the assault.

