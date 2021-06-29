Batley by-election hit by allegations of bashing and dog-whistling racism | By-elections

Batley and Spen’s by-election sparked allegations of dirty tricks as the Labor campaign was targeted with fake leaflets and the party was accused by one of its own MPs of using racism the dog whistle to gain votes.

Labor has come under fire for distributing a leaflet to Muslim voters showing Boris Johnson with Indian Nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 with the message: Don’t risk a Tory MP who is not on your side.

Labor MP Navendu Mishra said the divisive leaflet sought to pit communities against each other and denounce a hierarchy of racism within the party. He added: We beat our opponents on the basis of politics, not dog whistle racism.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) reportedly took legal advice on bogus Labor leaflets that said the party believed the greatest threat to our precious multicultural society was whitewash. Labor reported them to the police and the Election Commission.

The leaflets show Starmer taking the knee, along with England’s football team, and say the Labor leader thinks it is high time for Whites to recognize their privilege.

This leaflet would be distributed to Batley and Spen. It has the Labor mark, but all the hallmarks of the smear campaign. And no fingerprint, as required by law pic.twitter.com/NlVVKI0ABn – Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) June 27, 2021

A TUC spokesperson said: The TUC has nothing to do with this leaflet and condemns these dirty tricks. Anyone responsible for this divisive leaflet does not deserve workers’ votes and should be ashamed of themselves.

It is an offense for activists in a by-election to produce an unprinted leaflet, which discloses who promotes the subject.

Tensions are high in the constituency where Labor faces a tough challenge from the Tories and former MP George Galloway, who has positioned his campaign as a left-wing challenge to Keir Starmer. A number of far-right parties are also running.

The campaign turned sour over the weekend when Labor activists were punched, kicked and beaten with eggs in an incident being investigated by police. Boris Johnson condemned the violence as utterly disgusting and appalling during a visit to the constituency on Monday.

Kim Leadbeater, Labor candidate and sister of murdered Batley MP Jo Cox, has also been abused on the streets and faced homophobic statements on social media about her and her support for LGBT education.

Labor and its opponents have been accused of promoting divisive leaflets on Monday over fears of further horrific incidents ahead of Thursday’s vote.

The party has been accused of trying to appeal to the city’s sizable Muslim population with a leaflet showing Johnson shaking hands with Modi, India’s Hindu nationalist prime minister. It is understood that at least one MP has officially complained to the party while India’s Labor friends have called for the leaflet to be withdrawn.

Mishra, who resigned from the shadow cabinet in October, said he had faced racism within the party because of his Indian heritage and Hindu faith. He said: The party needs to do a lot better when it comes to relations with all the communities. When it comes to leaflets like this, we don’t expect that from Labor.

A Labor spokesperson said he was sticking to the leaflet: This leaflet makes it clear that a vote for someone other than Kim would lead to a Tory MP who supports a prime minister who insults Muslim women and calls it a joke, refuses to deal with Islamophobia in his party, and does not speak out about human rights violations in Kashmir.

Tracy Brabin, the former Labor MP who resigned after being elected mayor of West Yorkshire, said: We know why tensions are mounting on our streets. Those who want to sow division are not welcome in our community. The actions of these people do not represent the Batleys and Spen that I know. We’re nicer than that.

Shadow Minister Holly Lynch said Galloway and his supporters have created a toxic environment that stifles democracy and stifles the voices of locals. The Galloways campaign had firmly denied that it was behind the abuse or the attacks.

In a viral video, Leadbeater was confronted by a man who challenged her about the situation in Kashmir and her stance on LGBT + education in schools. Leadbeater, who asked the man not to yell at him, was chased and heckled.

Virendra Sharma, Labor MP and chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on India, described the leaflet featuring Johnson with Modi as cheap divide and rule unworthy of Labor and said he had called for his withdrawal.

He added: Under Keirs leadership, the party has worked hard to restore trust with [the] Indian community. Leaflets like this will undo all that good work and commitment and I have asked that it be withdrawn. In London [the mayor] Sadiq Khan won by bringing people together and uniting the community; we can do the same anywhere. Doing something else will divide our community and play into the hands of the Conservatives.