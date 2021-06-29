Condescension and trust could be Xis’ Achilles heel

Party control permeates all aspects of life, says Wu Qiang, a former professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing and a leading party critic. There are no different voices inside or outside the party. As a result, there are no checks and balances … Small mistakes can turn into huge mistakes and endanger the party.

The third transformational leader?

Like many of his peers, Xi is a Chinese prince whose father held senior positions in the party and government under Mao and Deng Xiaoping, the architect of China’s reform and openness program that transformed the country into an economic power.

Few Xis critics in China dare to speak openly. But their criticism has a common refrain. They argue that Xis’ achievements are pale compared to those of Mao and Deng, both hardened guerrillas who, respectively, won a political revolution and launched an economic revolution.

Nonetheless, he sees himself as their third equal and modern transformational leader of China who does not have to follow the same rules as his immediate predecessors, Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin. In doing so, they add, it risks destroying the foundations of China’s economic success over the past 40 years.

Recreating the Long March that helped establish the Communist regime is part of the ruling party’s centenary celebrations. Getty

Deng also believed in the primacy of the party. He ordered the People’s Liberation Army to crush the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square because he feared the party’s grip on power was threatened. But he also promoted and institutionalized policies designed to ensure that the party did not strangle the economy, such as greater autonomy for local and regional officials, a collective leadership ethic, and the two-term limit at the same time. presidency since abolished by Xi.

The Princelings see Xi Jinping as one of them, they come from the same class, explains Willy Lam, an expert on Chinese politics and lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. They find it hard to swallow the fact that this guy they grew up with is now Second Mao Zedong, totally denied Deng’s major achievement on Orderly Succession, and revived Maos’ cult of personality.

Our autonomy has diminished

In a village near Wuhan, a local party secretary told the Financial Time that the current trend towards an ever greater centralization of power clearly started with the 18th party congress in October 2012, in which Xi was appointed general secretary of the party. He took over the presidency in March 2013.

Top-down decision-making is at the root of political indifference, said the village party secretary, who asked not to be identified. Our job now is to complete tasks assigned by upper level party organizations that rarely listen to the average [party] members. Although we have a good knowledge of what ordinary people think, it is difficult for us to report the situation to our leaders, let alone affect their decision-making.

Before the 18th party congress, villagers had considerable freedom to participate in public affairs, he adds. Since President Xi took office, the autonomy of our villages has been considerably reduced because the authorities see it as a trigger for social instability.

In Beijing, a central government adviser is direct and does not apologize for the changes. People’s democracy, he says, creates more problems than it solves.

Wu, the Tsinghua scholar, disagrees, saying that under Xi, Chinese officials have become double-handed and afraid to voice their true opinion, everyone is just repeating the party’s propaganda and speeches of the leaders.

Local officials had more initiative to innovate, to take risks for economic development, he adds. Now they are following higher level officials. Everyone is held back, so they don’t do anything. The effect of all of this is the same: there is no self-correction mechanism in the system.

US President Joe Bidens’ recent strides in getting G7 and NATO allies to form a united front defying Beijing angered Chinese officials, whose confidence in their system’s superiority over the Americas has been emboldened. by the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump and the failure of Western countries to protect their populations. of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If NATO wants to expand to the Asia-Pacific region, be our guest, says Victor Gao, former Deng translator and Chinese diplomat. China has been there for 5,000 years and China will be there another 5,000 years. China will stand firm no matter what NATO does.

Biden says America is back, Gao adds. But Trump could be back in four years, right?

Paul Haenle, former member of the national security staff of George W Bush and Barack Obama and director of the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center in Beijing, agrees that uncertainty about the future of American democracy and the potential for a return to the Trumpism will give American allies a reflection on facing China too openly.

But, he adds, increasingly unfavorable international views on China are unlikely to change until Beijing recognizes that its actions, in addition to its diplomacy, are the main contributors to the slowdown in relations. with the United States and the European Union.

Party confidence turns to pride, warns Richard McGregor, author of The Party: The Secret World of Chinese Communist Leaders. China’s great strength must be self-criticism, he adds. We don’t see that anymore. There is an element of triumph … There is no way beyond Xi Jinping. It doesn’t matter how smart you are. It’s dangerous.

It is no longer a workers’ party

The party has presented itself for decades as the only political organization that wholeheartedly serves the Chinese people. To accomplish their revolutionary mission, the party’s constitution requires its members to be ready to sacrifice everything.

Under Xi, there has been a great push to put this ideology into action. Party members, led by those who work for government and state-owned enterprises, are required to wear lapel pins in the workplace so that they can constantly be reminded of their duty and be identified by others as model workers to whom they can ask for help.

Xie Jinping does not inspire the same nationalist fervor as the founding father of Chinese communism, Mao Zedong. Getty

A similar campaign is underway in the countryside, where households are classified and assigned tasks based on whether family members have joined the party. In Xinshiji, a small village near the manufacturing center of Yiwu in eastern Zhejiang province, each house has a plaque on its front door specifying whether a party member lives there.

Families with party members are expected to serve as role models in five areas, from adhering to high ethical standards to helping upgrade the local economy. On the other hand, the only job required of non-party households is to properly recycle their waste. We are counting on party members to build a more prosperous village, says an official from Xinshiji.

The party, however, struggles to recruit members who care about putting the public interest ahead of their own. Dozens of academic studies show that Chinese adults, led by young people, pursued party membership primarily for personal gain.

According to a survey of 1885 college-aged party members conducted by academics from Zhongnan Law and Economics University in Wuhan, the most cited reason for joining the party was career advancement as a number A growing number of employers, headed by government departments and state-owned enterprises, are now saying they prefer to hire party members.

I had no intention of joining the party until all of my dream jobs started requiring CCP membership, said Tina Hu, a Beijing-based office worker who is now seeking a government job. Hu applied to become a party member two years ago and hopes to complete the process as soon as possible so that she can change careers.

In rural areas, owners of small businesses ranging from factory farms to factories have overtaken farmers as preferred candidates for party membership. We are waiting [new members] lead the whole village to prosperity, said the party secretary of the village near Wuhan. In return, we provide them with benefits such as better access to loans or government contracts.

The party is no longer a party of workers and peasants, adds McGregor. It is a party of leaders and businessmen. Of the 2.1 million new members the party recruited in 2018, fewer than 5,700 were migrant workers, even though these workers represent more than a third of China’s working-age population.

This tension between a party apparatus that has grown increasingly powerful under Xi but also recognizes that it needs private sector businessmen capable of propelling the economic growth that keeps it in power has been evident in the years. party efforts to curb private sector tech giants such as Jack Mas Alibaba and Ant Group, and Pony Mas Tencent.

Nothing bad will happen to Jack Ma, said a senior Chinese government official, who requested anonymity. He has made good contributions to the economy and is still highly respected. He has done a great service to the people and to the country. The lesson is just not to be so high profile in China.

Wang, the Beijing scholar and party member, believes that 30 or 40 years from now the party will finally be able to care less about what everyone from historians to Internet tycoons is doing and saying. By then, he says, I hope people will have more freedom to choose what they want to believe.

Financial Time