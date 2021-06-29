Hindering Indonesian anti-corruption body

Ask any Indonesian what their country’s most pressing problem is and the answers you will get are probably the economy and corruption.

It is with good reason. Indonesia ranks 102 out of 179 on Transparency Internationals 2020 Corruption Perception Index, falling four years from a previous ranking of 90, highlighting the problem of widespread corruption. Corruption among judges, prosecutors and senior police officers infringed the right to equal protection under the law. Crawling corruption in the process of granting business licenses for mining and plantation industries has allowed land to be seized from indigenous communities, while threatening to tackle climate change. Misappropriation of public funds intended for access to public services, including social safety nets during the pandemic, particularly cost low-income and marginalized citizens.

All of this has coincided with persistent efforts to weaken Indonesia’s otherwise well-regarded Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), which has exposed many high-profile corruption cases since its inception in 2003. The KPK has always classified among the most trusted and popular public institutions in the country.

President Joko Widodo campaigned against corruption during his first presidential candidacy in 2014. Yet once in power, Jokowi, as the president is well known, focused more on economic growth and development than on government. KPK and his work. But some members of the political elite, where the KPK is deeply unpopular because of its investigative record, have sought to undermine the commission.

In 2019, the House of Representatives succeeded in pass a controversial overhaul to the founding statute of the KPK, a measure that the legislature first introduced in 2010, but which has failed to pass on several occasions due to public backlash. The new law was passed in an unusually rushed process spanning less than two weeks, bypassing standard legislative procedures such as including the bill in the House’s list of priority laws (Prolegnas). Many of the deliberations on the bill were not open to the public.

This clearly contravenes article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), ratified by Indonesia in 2005, which guarantees the people the right to participate in the conduct of public affairs, directly or through freely chosen representatives.

270 million Indonesians live in a system mired in corruption (bepatou/ Flickr)

One of the most criticized new clauses in the law was Article 1, which now requires all KPK employees to be civil servants, whereas they were previously self-employed. Experts and informed activists that such a requirement may undermine the independence of the KPK, making it much less effective in investigating government officials and other politicians. Few, however, could have foreseen how this article seriously undermined the fight against corruption.

In March this year, Article 1 was used as the basis for obliging KPK employees to pass a civic education test as part of their change of status to civil servant. The test, however, clearly had little to do with good citizenship, let alone the competence of employees as anti-corruption officials. Many employees stated that the written exams and oral interviews that were part of the testing process included questions about their personal, political (should democracy and religion be separated?) and religious (would you be willing to take off your hijab?) beliefs? ), as well as their lifestyle choices (What do you do when you go out with your boyfriend?).

On May 25, KPK Vice President Alexander Marwata ad that 24 of the 75 employees who failed the civic education exam would receive additional training before being appointed civil servants. The 51 others would be made redundant, with Alexander affirming that they had passed the test so poorly that they could not be retrained.

As the pandemic continues and social assistance programs expand, aimed at securing the rights of Indonesians to an adequate standard of living, the potential for embezzlement and embezzlement of public funds also increases.

These allegedly uncivilized employees include some of the KPK’s most prominent and decorated staff. The dismissed employees have since reported the testing process and the resulting dismissals at the Indonesian National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM), arguing that the process violated their rights to freedom of thought, belief and religion under the law Indonesian as well as international human rights standards.

Beyond the impact on those individuals who could be stigmatized for being fired, the wider consequences of the weakening of the KPK will be felt by the 270 million Indonesians living under a system mired in corruption.

The infamous Electronic identity card transplant scandal, for example, showed how the country’s top lawmakers embezzled funds of a program whose botched implementation resulted in months of waiting for many electronic identity applicants, which, far from being a mere inconvenience, hampered access to essential public services to obtain social Security and public health care, as well as other civil rights, including Participation in elections.

The recent Covid-19 Relief Corruption Claims, which culminated in the arrest in December of then-Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara, provides an example of how alleged corruption in Indonesia can lead to violations of economic and social rights, and the role important for the KPK to play in addressing these concerns. Juliari was reportedly received up to 32 billion rupees (AU $ 3 million) in bribes of a number of companies that provided components of social assistance programs including food, soap and other household necessities that were distributed in 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

According to the local non-governmental organization Indonesia Corruption Watch, the state’s losses due to corruption have reached 56.7 trillion rupees in 2020, more than four times the amount of state losses in 2019. That’s more than each of the state health insurance program budgets (Rp48.8 trillion), monthly stimulus checks Covid-19 for low-income workers (Rp37.9 trillion), and government food aid (Rp47.2 trillion).

As the pandemic continues and social assistance programs expand, aimed at securing the rights of Indonesians to an adequate standard of living, the potential for embezzlement and embezzlement of public funds also increases. Without a strong and independent KPK with its best people, the risk is even greater.