Bengali-Fode Koita: Kasimpasa striker joins Trabzonspor





After six seasons with the Apaches, the Guinea international teamed up with the Black Sea Storm on Monday night

Bengali-Fode Koita has left Kasimpasa for the Turkish team of Super Lig Trabzonspor. The Guinea international had been a crucial member of the Apaches following his transfer from Blackburn Rovers in 2016. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old decided to seek a new challenge elsewhere after years at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium. Editor’s choices In the 2020-21 campaign, Koita played 13 league games for Kasimpasa – scoring four goals – as Senol Can’s men finished in 14th place after amassing 46 points in 40 games. Shortly after the signing ceremony, the former French youth international expressed his joy at moving to Medical Park Stadium, thanking Kasimpasa for all they have done. I want to thank everyone who made sure I was here and welcomed us here in the best possible way, said Koita the club website. It’s been a tough season and we’ve been through a lot to get there. I’m so happy to be here right now. I will concentrate a lot and do my best to achieve our goals. For the sake of my years at Kasimpasa, I thank them very much. We are here today as a family and I want to thank everyone here. “ In his reaction, club president Ahmet Agaoglu is happy that the Black Sea storm is now able to land the striker they were unable to sign last season due to financial hurdles. “Koita was actually a player that was on our halftime agenda last season. We wanted to make that transfer at halftime, but it wasn’t because of financial circumstances, it was supposed to be. [on Monday], says Agaoglu. There is a weight to play for Trabzonspor, it is not easy to wear the Trabzonspor jersey. It is not a burden that every athlete, or rather every athlete, can bear. The community is large; the wait is great. The Trabzonspor community is a community that has never tolerated failure, wants success and the championship not today but yesterday, where the word patience doesn’t mean much. Of course, we are different from other communities, and that is one of my many characteristics. I’m pretty sure Koita will handle this process successfully. I also want to thank Kasimapasa, who made him known in our league and prepared him for our league. I welcome him again on behalf of our Board of Directors, our community and our fans. “ With this decision, Koita becomes the second Guinean to represent the training based in Trabzon after Ibrahim Yattara. Yattara played for the club from 2003 to 2011.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/bengali-fode-koita-kasimpasa-striker-joins-trabzonspor/gs8jd9bkbn8z1mkytr5dyvfew The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos