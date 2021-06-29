China’s ruling party censors past as centenary approaches

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – In the house where Mao Zedong and 12 others met 100 years ago to found the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping recently led his political office by reciting an oath to uphold principles and sacrifice everything for the party and the people.

People walk on a street in front of a screen marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, in Shanghai, China on June 15, 2021. Photo taken on June 15, 2021. REUTERS / Aly Song

The obscure Shanghai courtyard of 1921 is now a lavish memorial hall, a focal point as China celebrates the centenary of the party that controls the world’s most populous nation and second-largest economy on Thursday.

The site of this first party congress now chronicles China’s humiliation at the hands of warlords and imperialists, its awakening at the start of the 20th century and its rebirth after the party’s victory in 1949 in a civil war that sent the nationalists of Chiang Kai-sheks into exile in Taiwan.

The commemorations in what has become an upscale shopping and dining district reflect something larger: a myth-making project to amplify China’s message at home and abroad, aligning with the Xis call this month to tell more positive stories about China.

But even though China celebrates, it fades away.

A moving video montage highlights China’s proudest achievements, including its first atomic bomb, the construction of prestigious infrastructure and the recent unmanned mission to Mars.

Ignored are the great tumults of the 20th century which historians claim killed millions of people: the Great Leap Forward famine of 1958-1960, the decade of chaos of the Cultural Revolution of 1966, and the repression that killed hundreds, if not thousands, of pro-democracy activists in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

There is a lot of its (party) history to be forgotten, said Robert Bickers, party historian at the UK University of Bristol. He has spent a lot of effort throughout his 100 years to ensure that there is an agreed upon text of a story that needs to be celebrated.

Neither the State Council’s Information Office nor the CCP Party History and Literature Research Office responded to requests for comment sent by fax.

HISTORICAL NIHILISM

The party has long sought to control history. This effort intensified under Xi, who waged a campaign against historic nihilism, defined as any attempt to use the past to question the leading role of parties or the inevitability of Chinese socialism.

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences has created a specialized history unit to propagate the official version of the past. This year, Beijing set up a hotline for citizens to report historic nihilism to authorities.

Glenn Tiffert, a historian at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, said the campaign reflected the party’s insecurity and was rooted in Xis’ fears of collapsing like his Soviet counterpart, ousted in 1991.

It seemed to be of particular concern to him from the very beginning, he said. This is part of a more systematic and integrated approach to restore party authority and ensure that it does not follow the path of the Soviet Communist Party.

Despite Xis’ efforts to highlight the party’s continuity of century-long efforts to rejuvenate China, the new memorial hall shows that the party has strayed from its roots.

While he describes its early decades as a triumph of Marxist ideas, there is no mention of the theoretical contortions that enabled the party to shed Maoist-era collectivism and initiate market reforms that transformed its economy second of its most unequal.

A list of party facts and figures released by the official Shanghai Daily this month barely mentions the ideology, saying the party’s mission is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

It’s no longer about believing in communism, it’s about delivering the goods, Tiffert said. And to maintain that, they want to cover all the missteps.

Yang Xuzhen, an 89-year-old woman visiting the memorial hall in a wheelchair, was happy to remember the achievements of the party, saying that the organization she joined seven decades ago had saved her from forced labor and labor. servitude.

The Communist Party has helped change so much in this country, especially for the rural people, the poor and all minorities, she said.