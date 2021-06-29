OPINION: Donald Trump’s Worst Legacy is George Floyd | Chroniclers





Prior to his assassination by a Minneapolis cop, George Floyd was hardly the kind of character who could be seen in a positive, much less likeable light. Until then, he was an accomplished career criminal, with at least nine arrests including counterfeiting, illegal drug use and aggravated theft with a deadly weapon, the pistol whipping a mother in front of her children.

But after his suffocation murder, he became an icon of police brutality, especially brutality directed against our black citizens.

The unwarranted violence of a state official against a citizen is much more egregious than the same citizen against citizen, not only because of injustice, but even more because it tears the fabric that binds citizens of a republican democracy. If such people perceive, or if the state does indeed come after them, if there are many of them, it is logical that the phenomenon of 1776 recurs.

For black citizens who perceive that the police will treat them unfairly, it is to be hoped that discriminatory police violence will be dealt with appropriately by the justice system and will not be tolerated.

Yet when George Floyd was sentenced to death for a less serious crime, President Trump could only put the weight of his office on the side of the police. So, seeing that one does not have any rights under the law, what do you expect from a black citizen of Minneapolis?

Having given up his right to say that fair justice will be served, Trump was not in a moral position to attempt to quell or calm the riots that followed. From a black perspective, given Trump’s statements at the time, a forceful response would appear to be just a broader application of state oppression. And of course, defunding the police was also a terrible counter to the perception that, as far as blacks were concerned, the police were a malignant force. Since Floyd’s death and the relative withdrawal of the police, murders in Minneapolis have skyrocketed in black neighborhoods.

The result, on the national scene, is that we are trying to reform the police based on anecdotes. Considering the recent epidemic of videos showing black people savagely by police, who might not think this is part of their mindset, if not their training?

In medicine, prescribing treatments based on anecdotal evidence has resulted in destructive episodes of generalized quackery, for example, bleeding with leeches, chelation and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.

So it’s worth looking at some data on crime rates and arrests by race, some facts collected, not opinions or random snapshots:

In a study of arrests for violent crimes involving over 335,000 incidents where the victim saw the offender, I quote, the results show that the odds of arrest for white offenders are about 22% higher for theft. qualified, 13% higher for aggravated assault and 9% higher for common assault than for black offenders. For these types of crimes, blacks have been arrested less often than whites, not what you might think.

Crime rates, however, in the black community are epidemic. One could hypothesize that crimes are overreported because of racism within the police force. Crime murder rates are the easiest rebuttal to this speculation. A cold, non-breathing body is a de facto objective marker, not a prejudice. In a study of arrests for murder in 13 major US cities compiled in Charles Murray’s recent book, Facing Reality, the average black / white arrest ratio for murder was 21: 1. And the murder is a criminal disease overwhelmingly where the victim is black perpetrated by a black. For example, in New York, in the case of over 1,900 black deaths and the shooter was known, 89% were killed by blacks, 10% by Hispanics and 0.4% by whites.

True, rogue racist cops must be brought to justice, but by painting law enforcement with such an unfairly broad brush, it is the black community that will suffer and have suffered most from a lack of law enforcement. order.

When asked why he robbed banks, Willie Sutton replied: Because that’s where the money is. Likewise, being by far the biggest hotbed of crime, the black community is in desperate need of more police officers as well as good police services.

As a united country, we must ensure that all citizens are treated fairly and equitably under the law, because we need the police more than ever.

When circumstances have arisen which have made a martyr of a repeat criminal, it is a tremendous tragedy beyond the personal tragedy of man.

This American democracy is in a precarious situation. If a large part of the population has no respect for the law or the constitution, our future as such a nation is in doubt.

If you look at the riots in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd, the rioters clearly felt rightly, horribly wronged; Likewise, if you look at the mob that ransacked our Capitol on January 6th, they also clearly felt that their cause was right, that they were patriots even as they tried to subvert the very core of our constitution the peaceful transfer power.

For this republic to endure, there must be a place of meeting and reason in the middle.

