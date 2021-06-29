EasyJet CEO urges UK to further ease EU travel restrictions in ‘safe way’

Johan Lundgren, CEO of UK airline EasyJet, is urging the UK government to further ease restrictions on travel to Europe amid progress in vaccination rates.

“We never expected it would be, you know, a straightforward cover. We always knew there would be some obstacles along the way,” Lundgren said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” “But clearly with the successful rollout for vaccination, we believe that a large chunk of travel to Europe could open in a safe manner.”

While the high vaccination rate in the UK has significantly weakened the link between recorded infections and those critically ill with the disease, the country is experiencing a spike in Covid cases largely attributed to the delta variant, which originated in India. This prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to postpone England’s next phase of reopening until July 19 from the planned June 21.

In response to the delay, the UK travel industry organized a“day of action”On Wednesday, calling on the UK government to ease some restrictions, especially for those fully vaccinated, in time for the summer months. UK’s premier travel associationABTAestimates that 195,000 travel jobs have been lost or are at risk due to the pandemic.

“It’s not about approaching this from a zero-Covid perspective. It’s about managing risk, not zero risk,” Lundgren told CNBC. The day of action, he added, was an effort to urge the government to be transparent in making decisions about what constitutes “safe travel” and what, for example, the number of infections per 100,000 people deemed “acceptable to live with.”

There are no restrictions on overseas travel from England, but the UK government says residents “should not travel” to places classified as red or amber in its tricolor classification system. France, Germany and the United States, for example, are considered orange at the moment.

Various restrictions are in place for travelers entering England, with stringent testing and quarantine requirements depending on the countries or territories the person has visited 10 days prior to arrival. Citizenship and residency also play a role, as travelers from Red List locations are currently banned except UK and Irish nationals and permanent residents.

Britain has already indicated that it plans to relax the quarantine rules later this summer for fully vaccinated people arriving from “orange” countries, a decision according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was made possible by advances in vaccinations against Covid.

EasyJet, a low-cost European airline operating at more than 150 airports in 35 countries, is one of many airlines facing grim financial prospects amid the pandemic. While EasyJet shares have been rising since November, triggered by an optimistic vaccine outlook, they still remain below the level where they were trading before the pandemic began to disrupt financial markets.

“We are frustrated about this because it is not justified when you look at it from a scientific approach and medical data. They are opening up the UK economy to a national level with a different focus than they are. are considering from an international travel perspective. ”said the CEO.

Given that its experience with the alpha and delta variants of Covid occurred at an earlier stage than in many other countries, the UK is being watched for any indication of what may be happening in the US. The United States, like the United Kingdom, is looking to step up vaccinations for younger people.

The UK Department of Health and Welfare did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment regarding Lundgren’s remarks.