Politics
EasyJet CEO urges UK to further ease EU travel restrictions in ‘safe way’
Johan Lundgren, CEO of UK airline EasyJet, is urging the UK government to further ease restrictions on travel to Europe amid progress in vaccination rates.
“We never expected it would be, you know, a straightforward cover. We always knew there would be some obstacles along the way,” Lundgren said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” “But clearly with the successful rollout for vaccination, we believe that a large chunk of travel to Europe could open in a safe manner.”
While the high vaccination rate in the UK has significantly weakened the link between recorded infections and those critically ill with the disease, the country is experiencing a spike in Covid cases largely attributed to the delta variant, which originated in India. This prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to postpone England’s next phase of reopening until July 19 from the planned June 21.
In response to the delay, the UK travel industry organized a“day of action”On Wednesday, calling on the UK government to ease some restrictions, especially for those fully vaccinated, in time for the summer months. UK’s premier travel associationABTAestimates that 195,000 travel jobs have been lost or are at risk due to the pandemic.
“It’s not about approaching this from a zero-Covid perspective. It’s about managing risk, not zero risk,” Lundgren told CNBC. The day of action, he added, was an effort to urge the government to be transparent in making decisions about what constitutes “safe travel” and what, for example, the number of infections per 100,000 people deemed “acceptable to live with.”
There are no restrictions on overseas travel from England, but the UK government says residents “should not travel” to places classified as red or amber in its tricolor classification system. France, Germany and the United States, for example, are considered orange at the moment.
Various restrictions are in place for travelers entering England, with stringent testing and quarantine requirements depending on the countries or territories the person has visited 10 days prior to arrival. Citizenship and residency also play a role, as travelers from Red List locations are currently banned except UK and Irish nationals and permanent residents.
Britain has already indicated that it plans to relax the quarantine rules later this summer for fully vaccinated people arriving from “orange” countries, a decision according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was made possible by advances in vaccinations against Covid.
EasyJet, a low-cost European airline operating at more than 150 airports in 35 countries, is one of many airlines facing grim financial prospects amid the pandemic. While EasyJet shares have been rising since November, triggered by an optimistic vaccine outlook, they still remain below the level where they were trading before the pandemic began to disrupt financial markets.
“We are frustrated about this because it is not justified when you look at it from a scientific approach and medical data. They are opening up the UK economy to a national level with a different focus than they are. are considering from an international travel perspective. ”said the CEO.
Given that its experience with the alpha and delta variants of Covid occurred at an earlier stage than in many other countries, the UK is being watched for any indication of what may be happening in the US. The United States, like the United Kingdom, is looking to step up vaccinations for younger people.
The UK Department of Health and Welfare did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment regarding Lundgren’s remarks.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/28/easyjet-ceo-urges-uk-to-further-ease-european-travel-restrictions-in-safe-way.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]