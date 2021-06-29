Pence faces fierce resistance from pro-Trump GOP base





Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump hits Biden, Democrats on post-presidential return to the rally scene Pence said he was “proud” of the role he played on Jan.6. White House failed to notify Pence team of swearing-in after Trump COVID -19 diagnosis: MORE book faces strong resistance from members of his party’s pro-Trump base over its role in the certification of the results of the Electoral College in the 2020 elections.

Pence recently stepped up his public appearances and is expected to appear at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa next month alongside other prominent Republicans. But his political future is complicated by his refusal in January to give in to pressure from then-President Trump Donald Trump Trump calls Barr a “disappointment in every sense of the word” Latest foreign scientist to work at the Wuhan lab: “What people say just isn’t how it’s ‘New York prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report MORE to help him win race against Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump calls Barr’ a disappointment in every sense of the word ‘Last foreign scientist to work at Wuhan lab:’ What people are saying just isn’t what it is’ Toyota defends donations to lawmakers who opposed certification of PLUS elections.

While garnering praise from Democrats and Republicans alike, the move drew screams from members of the right wing of the party that some voters will need if they launch a presidential campaign in three years.

He is, unfortunately, for doing the right thing by following the constitutional duties of his office, has committed an unforgivable sin to Trump, and therefore to his most loyal supporters, said Doug Heye, a GOP strategist and former director of the communication from the Republican National. Committee.

Pence’s struggles with the Trump wing of the GOP were highlighted earlier this month when Faith and Freedom Coalition summit attendees booed and heckled him like a traitor.

While the heckling did not come from the majority of attendees, the incident underscored how Trump’s unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him crept into the minds of his supporters. more pure and hard.

Polls have shown that concerns about the integrity of the November race have skyrocketed among the GOP. Sixty-one percent of Republican respondents in a Reuters-Ipsos poll last month say they strongly or somewhat believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Pencer responded to criticism directed at him last week with some of his most blunt remarks about his decision, doubling down on his insistence that he had done the right thing.

There is hardly any idea more anti-American than the idea that one person can choose the American president, Pence said. And I will always be proud that we did our part on this tragic day to reconvene Congress and fulfill our duty under the Constitution.

Despite the defense, Republicans almost unanimously concede that there will be Republican voters who will definitely turn their backs on the former vice president for the Jan. 6 certification, which took place after Trump supporters turned around. sacked the Capitol. Any drop in support within the party’s base could hurt the former vice president in what is expected to be an overcrowded primary field in 2024.

A former president’s aide went so far as to tell The Hill that Pence was done with Republican politics.

The polls don’t paint such a dire picture for Pence, with some early GOP polls still showing him with a viable path to the party’s presidential nomination if he does show up. But he would also be running through a crowded primary field with many contenders vying to appeal to the Trump base.

You have other people looking to introduce themselves as well … none of them crossed paths with Trump in the most fundamental test of loyalty to Donald Trump, which finally took place on January 6, Heye said. Pence having done this means it’s an easy thing for Trump’s true henchmen to pursue. And these happen to be the most demonstrative and loud part of the party, quite often.

Trump himself could also work to undermine Pences’ future political ambitions, even if Trump does not run for himself again.

GOP donor Dan Eberhart told The Hill that Trump is the biggest obstacle on Pences’ path to the presidency in 2024.

[Pence] deserved it, he added, referring to Pence getting the Republican nomination, but Trump is likely to pour cold water on his plans.

Trump has fought his former vice president since Jan.6, claiming that day that Pence lacked the courage to do what should have been done and hinting in April that he would consider the governor to Florida Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisTrump hits out at Biden, Democrats in post-presidential return on stage at Arizona House rallies pass law requiring teachers to share stories of people who fled communism DeSantis says structure’s “sister building” collapsed condo could be evacuated PLUS (R) as a potential running mate in 2024.

Republicans say those remarks and the lingering concerns of a wide range of Republicans leave a deep hole Pence can dig with Trump supporters.

I don’t know if you can fix this, Heye said. Especially because whatever act of loyalty he would have to do … to get back into Trump’s favor, he would look so publicly crawling and weak, that it would hurt him too.

Yet despite the headwinds, some Republicans insist it is too early to declare Pences’ political future dead.

Former Trump White House officials and current Trump aides universally praise Pence for his loyalty, and many in private have been shocked by the way he was treated during his last days in office after January 6.

A source close to Pence argued that the former vice president could be well placed as the 2024 candidate if the party is likely looking for someone who can straddle the fence between the party establishment and the party’s Trump wing. , assuming Trump doesn’t introduce himself.

The former vice president has an impressive resume as a former congressman, governor of Indiana and vice president and has spent decades forging relationships with conservatives, some of whom have rubbed the wrong way. .

There is a way for him to be a credible presidential candidate in 2024, said GOP strategist Bob Heckman. I don’t think he can make it a non-issue, but every candidate has some issues they have to deal with, that cross-pressure on the base or cross-pressure on part of the party. That’s not to say they aren’t credible candidates.

He has a story to tell Trump supporters, which is that he carried water for Donald Trump for four years. He was the most articulate spokesperson for what the Trump administration was doing, he added. He played a big part in these things and this is the story he has to tell.

There is also plenty of time for Pence to catch up with Trump supporters.

Former Trump campaign official pointed to figures such as Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz Senate Republicans urge CDC to lift public transport mask mandate Harris makes long-awaited trip to border Pentagon responds to Cultural Wars of GOP PLUS (R-Texas) and Marco RubioMarco Antonio RubioMayor of Miami-Dade: 5 dead, 156 missing as Surfside search continues Overnight Defense: Intel releases eagerly awaited UFO report | Biden meets with Afghan President | Tories take aim at Milley’s US intelligence report confirming that over 140 MORE (R-Fla.) UFO sightings were on the wrong side of the Trump base in 2016 and subsequently saw their profile and popularity increase.

Four years is a long time in politics. If you go back four years ago, people were still mad at Lyin Ted Cruz, … still had to deal with Little Marco Rubio, the official said, referring to the derogatory nicknames Trump used them in the 2016 primary. All of these things were true in 2016, maybe early 2017. And now Senator Rubio, Senator Cruz are seen as leaders.

Still, some say Electoral College certification is a particularly thorny issue for Pence that is neither comparable to headwinds for other potential candidates nor easily forgivable for a segment of the party that remains firmly behind the former president.

Another Trump aide praised Pence as an incredibly loyal guy, but suggested his actions on January 6 were seen as betrayal and that he would struggle to generate enthusiasm among Trump’s base to move forward .

He will never run for president and be unsuccessful, the person said, because no one will ever forgive him.

Brett Samuels contributed to this report.

