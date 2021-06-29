Trump Org lawyers make final plea against lawsuits





The Trump Organization’s NEW YORK attorneys met again with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Monday in a final attempt to prevent a possible indictment resulting from a lengthy investigation into the president’s former company.

Trump Organization attorney Ron Fischetti told The Associated Press the meeting took place as a grand jury prepares to vote on an indictment this week following an investigation of more than two years on Trump’s business affairs.

He said prosecutors told him that Trump himself would not be charged at this time, at least not for what was going on this week, “but added that the investigation is continuing.

There is no indictment this week against the former president, ”Fischetti said in a telephone interview on Monday. “I can’t say he’s completely out of the woods yet.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

The former Republican president, however, issued a dazzling statement in which he ridiculed District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office as being rude, mean and totally biased in the way they treat lawyers, representatives and some of the wonderful long term. employees and individuals within the Trump Organization.

After hundreds of subpoenas, over 3 million pages of documents, 4 years of research, dozens and dozens of interviews and millions of dollars in wasted public funds, they continue to search for ‘a crime,’ Trump asserted, calling the investigation “a sequel to the greatest witch hunt of all time.

In recent months, investigators in Vance’s office have focused on the benefits the company offers to senior executives, such as the use of apartments, cars and tuition.

Investigators reviewed Trump’s tax records, cited documents to appear, and interviewed witnesses, including Trump insiders and business executives.

Another person familiar with the investigation confirmed that there had been communications between defense attorneys and prosecutors on Monday. The person declined to give details of the talks.

Such final exchanges are seen as formalities that rarely change the course of an advanced stage investigation, suggesting that the grand jury is close to a vote.

The person was not allowed to discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Fischetti, who did not attend Monday’s meeting, said the rally was organized for the Trump organization and not for Donald Trump himself.

We were just waiting, Fischetti said, adding that he expects to know this week if any charges will be laid.

The potential charges this week, he said, are limited to a few Trump Org employees who did not report taxes on the benefits they received. The company itself could also be charged, he added.

Lawyers representing Donald Trump’s company also met with prosecutors virtually for more than 90 minutes last Thursday.

It is not illegal for a company to offer its employees help with tuition fees, rent cars for them or let them use company-owned apartments, but such arrangements may be subject to l ‘income tax.

Fischetti called the possibility of accusations absolutely outrageous and politically motivated. He said it would be extremely unusual for prosecutors to press charges for unpaid benefits taxes.

Part of the review focused on longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Vances ‘investigation of Weisselberg, 73, stemmed in part from questions about his sons’ use of a low-to-no-cost Trump apartment, cars rented for the family, and tuition paid to a school frequented by the grandchildren of Weisselberg.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Mary Mulligan, declined to comment.

In addition to the fringe benefits, prosecutors looked into whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of real estate to cut taxes or to get bank loans or insurance policies on favorable terms. They also looked at the company’s role in handing out the secret money to two women who say Trump had affairs with them, accusations Trump denied.

