Do the Taliban live in Pakistan? Minister responds | World news





Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Afghan Taliban families lived in his country, including the capital Islamabad, and sometimes members of insurgent groups were treated in local hospitals. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s comments come after another high-ranking minister denied allegations that there are safe havens for the Taliban in Pakistan.

“Taliban families live here in Pakistan in areas like Rawat, Loi Ber, Bara Kahu and Tarnol,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in an interview broadcast on Sunday by the private Pakistani television station Geo News, mentioning the suburb of Islamabad. . “Sometimes their corpses (of fighters) arrive and sometimes they come here to hospitals for treatment,” Rashid told the network in Urdu.

Pakistan is often accused of hosting and supporting the Taliban, who have been fighting the Afghan government for about two decades, and has consistently rejected claims by Afghan leaders that the Taliban are using Pakistani soil to direct and support insurgent activities in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi denied the presence of Taliban shrines in Pakistan. Qureshi in an exclusive interview with Afghan news channel Tolo News said the leaders of the terrorist group “are in Afghanistan”. He also denied the existence of such institutions in Pakistan and said he “had heard of such terms for decades”.

“If you try to create this impression that the violence is high because of the Taliban, again that would be overkill. Why am I saying that? Are there not other elements there- low who play the role of spoiler? ” Qureshi said in the interview.

Qureshi was also asked if the Taliban were “funded in Pakistan”. To which he said, “These are very – these many things that have been going on for years. You’re stuck in the old groove. Get out of that groove, please. Get out of that groove. Now listen, If you get stuck in there, trust me, you won’t be able to travel far. And we want you to travel far. We want reconciliation and peace.

The Taliban have stepped up their attacks on Afghan government forces since May 1, when US-led international forces formally began withdrawing from the country.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out hosting US bases in Pakistan for military action in Afghanistan, fearing it would lead his country to be “the target of revenge attacks” by terrorists. If Pakistan agreed to host US bases, from which to bomb Afghanistan, and an Afghan civil war ensued, Pakistan would again be the target of terrorists’ vengeance, ”he wrote. in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.

Khan also said Pakistan would seal its border, the Durand Line, with Afghanistan if the Taliban attempted to take over the country.

(With contributions from the agency)

