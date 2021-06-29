Provide Now, Punish Later – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)

Tue, June 29, 2021





Editorial

COVID-19, vaccination, Joko-Widodo, regulation, punishment, fine, imprisonment, supply, Rodrigo-Duterte, anti-vaccine

Release

Vaccine hesitation is certainly a major problem today. On the contrary, we now need vaccinations more than at any time during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Delta variant now ravaging so many countries with terrifying ferocity and speed, the need to inoculate large sections of the population is more critical than ever. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo certainly knows this. And as a leader who has consistently hesitated to put the country’s economy on the back burner in favor of public health measures, he is banking on the mass vaccination campaign to end the pandemic. Hence its goal of vaccinating 1 million people per day in July and 2 million by August of this year. Anti-vaccines or those who are reluctant to get vaccinated could certainly take a peek in the work and the authorities certainly believe that punishing these people is justified. In February, President Jokowi revised a presidential rulebook to make vaccination of people mandatory, and those who reject the vaccine may face fines or administrative penalties, ranging from delaying or terminating welfare to blocking it. access to public services. services. Some local governments have supported the central government by issuing orders to punish people reluctant to get vaccinated. The Jakarta administration, in a regulation released last year, provides for a fine of 5 million rupees (US $ 345) for those who refuse to be shot. But using the threat of punishment to get people vaccinated shouldn’t be the only way to tackle vaccine hesitancy. Not only is this the tactic adopted by die-hard leaders, like Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has pledged to arrest those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but the threat of sanction does not resolve. the real problem. Anti-vaccines notwithstanding, the reality today is that there are so many people who want to get vaccinated, those who are willing to find wherever the vaccination centers are open, willing to stand in line for long periods of time. hours while putting yourself at risk of catching COVID. -19 with hundreds more flocking to shopping malls, sports facilities and health centers to get vaccinated. Earlier this month, things were more complicated for these people when they had to show valid ID or relevant proof of residency before they could get vaccinated. This requirement has been relaxed and it is now easier for everyone to get the pictures regardless of their address. The distribution of a free and rapid injection should be the primary responsibility of the government and accomplishing this task should be the primary objective of the government. It is only once the government can guarantee this that it will have to take an interest in punishing those who are reluctant to vaccinate or who are anti-vaccine. The government must also ensure that due to a global rush for vaccines, it continues to be able to obtain vaccines from multiple sources to inoculate more than 181 million people by March 2022, the target set. by President Jokowi as the goal of reaching the herd. immunity.

