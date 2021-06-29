Why Mitt Romney Says Donald Trump Pushing The ‘Big Lie’ Is Like Professional Wrestling





Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks to reporters as he arrives on day five of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds, Associated Press)

WASHINGTON Senator Mitt Romney said it was time for former President Donald Trump to step away from the “big lie” about the 2020 election as continued allegations of voter fraud undermine democracy across the country. world.

“I can tell you that it is surely used around the world to downplay support for democracy. There is currently a battle in the world between autocratic nations like China and Russia and nations that believe in democracy.” Utah said. The Republican told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Autocratic countries can point the finger at the United States and say they can’t run an election that isn’t fraudulent, so how can other nations do it?

“This, obviously, has an impact on the cause of democracy and freedom around the world,” Romney said.

Romney noted that Trump was crying foul even before election night, adding the question of what his sources of information were.

“Did he hear it from the Justice Department? No. Did he hear it from the intelligence community? No. So where did he hear it? My Pillow guy? Rudy Giuliani? ” he said. “It’s pretty clear that the election was fair. It wasn’t the outcome the president wanted, but let’s move on.”

Mike Lindell, Founder and CEO of My Pillow, is a prominent Trump supporter and advisor.

At his first rally since leaving office, Trump repeated his baseless allegations of fraud to a crowd in northeast Ohio over the weekend.

“We have won the elections twice and we may have to win them a third time. It is possible,” he said.

Romney, who twice voted in the Senate to remove Trump from office, said he believed there was growing recognition “that it’s kind of like WWF (World Wrestling Federation, now called WWE), that it’s entertaining but it’s not real. means they believe the big lie in some cases, but I think people recognize that it’s a lot of spectacle and exhilaration. “

But, he added, it gets nowhere. “The election was fair,” he said.

Tapper also asked Romney about the select committee of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Created to investigate the January 6 insurgency on the United States Capitol. Romney has said he hopes House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Appoints Republicans who are seen as credible and take a “lucid” look at the evidence.

“I think the American people want to get to the bottom of some of the outstanding issues,” said Romney, who was among six Republicans on the Democratic side in an unsuccessful effort last month to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the murderous attack.

It is quite clear that the election was fair. This was not the outcome the president wanted, but let’s move on. – Utah Sen. Mitt Romney

The senator said there were questions on that day that should be evaluated, including why it took so long for security to make sure the vice president and other elected officials were safe. A Capitol Hill police officer guided Romney away from the rioters as he fled the Senate Chamber.

“Why was the delay so long? Why has the Pentagon, for example, not acted faster? What happened at the White House? Why was no immediate action taken to protect the vice-president? Romney said.

Like allegations of voter fraud, China, Russia and other countries are using the riot, which he called a terrible day in American history, against the United States, he said.

“This has huge implications,” Romney said. “It should never happen again. Any effort to understand why this has happened is, in my opinion, appropriate.”

