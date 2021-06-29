Too big to rule? – POLITICS

Press play to listen to this article

LONDON A majority of 80 is a problem most leaders would like to have. But with such a large electoral base, Britain’s Tories are struggling to please all of their supporters at all times.

Boris Johnson’s first two years as Prime Minister have been anything but normal. The first steps were taken by a general election, then by the realization of Brexit, quickly followed by the descent into a public health disaster.

It is only now that Johnson has the respite to turn to some of the key promises of his 2019 manifesto. But despite the benefits of an overwhelming majority in parliament, the implementation of this agenda for the government is proving more difficult than expected.

In fact, there are signs that his parliamentary majority may turn out to be more of a curse than a blessing. When you represent 363 constituencies in the UK, from Banff and Buchan in the north of Scotland to the Isle of Wight off the south coast, it’s hard to please everyone all the time. Brexit has been a powerful unifying and transformative force for the Conservative Party, but now that it is no longer the government’s sole raison d’être, the tension is starting to manifest. The Conservative electoral coalition is so large that it is difficult to rally supporters behind the government’s domestic policy agenda.

The shock loss of the constituency of Chesham and Amersham to the Liberal Democrats in a by-election just over a week ago has encouraged some Tories in the suburbs and wealthier counties around London to defend what they see as the party of the party. basic voice. These old-school Tories feel their constituents are being sidelined in order to gain and retain the support of the so-called Red Wall residents of northern England and the Midlands who have traditionally voted Labor.

As one nostalgically put it: Red Wall MPs tend to speak as one. It makes a difference. What was once a disparate bunch of MPs with small majorities is now a coordinated force that makes sure they can deliver on their promises. So # 10 has to be careful.

Old conservative reproaches

A lightning rod of dissent is ministers’ plan to reform planning rules to help tackle the acute UK housing crisis. But the idea of ​​local views being marred by more housing and even a whiff of weakening residents’ power to block new development is sending county conservatives into a frenzy.

In the same vein, the unique railway infrastructure project in the United Kingdom to link London to the north of England, High speed 2, is another major scarecrow for those who live along its proposed route. Both issues have been militarized with enormous success by the Lib Dems in Chesham.

Old school conservatives are also wary of who will foot the bill for government largesse to keep the economy running during the coronavirus crisis. They have their eye on point six of the Manifesto 2019, which says: We will not increase the rate of income tax, VAT or national insurance. But with the public debt soaring, the Treasury is looking for ways to cover the deficit.

Johnson has pledged to come up with a plan for adult welfare reform by the end of the year, a notoriously intractable political issue, and is said to favor the idea of ​​a cap on the cost of what an individual can expect to pay for their care. This would cost around 3.6 billion per year by 2025 at the rate suggested by the André Dilnot Commission in 2011.

A popular option would be to delete the so-called triple lock on pensions increasing payments by the higher of average UK earnings growth, inflation or 2.5% or to tap into the lifetime pensions allowance. This could save billions in treasury, especially if inflation starts to soar, but it will drop terribly with retirees strongly inclined to vote conservative.

David Gauke, former Tory Cabinet minister, said: “The supportive Tory coalition that won the 2019 general election was based on finalizing Brexit and preventing Jeremy Corbyn from becoming Prime Minister. That’s great, but it’s not really a supporting coalition when it comes to other issues.

“As we hope to emerge in the world dominated by COVID, some of these stresses and strains will become apparent fairly quickly, I think, and particularly on tax matters.”

His words are echoed by Will Jennings, professor of political science at the University of Southampton: The Tories have found themselves appealing to a different electorate with a different set of concerns than many of their traditional electorates, so they have this contradiction: is it an interventionist party or is it the free market party?

Disconnected ministers

It’s not as straightforward as a north versus south case, although that’s how it’s often summarized. Rather, the party grapples with how to represent voters across a more diverse range of places and ages who have differing expectations of what the government should and should not do for them.

Senior party officials do not seem to have figured out how to deal with it. Some MPs complain that remote working has made ministers further removed than they would normally be from backbench MPs’ concerns, with any dialogue taking place instead through special advisers or parliamentary secretaries private.

A Tory MP from the Southwest said he and others were unhappy to have been told by whips of a recent attempted rebellion against governments cut in foreign aid, it will hurt your colleagues in the North .

Meanwhile, an MP sitting on the red wall said he would rather not talk about foreign aid to his constituents because most of them would like an even bigger cut.

He suggested that colleagues in more affluent seats might benefit from a better understanding that there are parts of the country that need more investment, that haven’t seen the investment.

But Theresa Villiers, a former cabinet minister who has challenged the government to clarify its planning proposals, quelled the chatter of an “us versus them” mentality in the House of Commons.

“I don’t believe the government is neglecting the south,” she said. “For example, a lot of government investment in transportation continues to be in the south. Leveling up doesn’t mean improving some areas at the expense of others.

That the party is able, at least for now, to contain these multitudes is in part due to Johnson himself. In Jennings’ words, we have a Conservative Prime Minister who is perhaps the most ambiguous in terms of ideology, and he bridges the gap.

Johnson’s come-one-come-all approach puts him increasingly on a collision course with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, in whom free-trade supporters feel an ally. Gauke, who spent seven years in various ministerial positions at the Treasury, observed that Sunak’s fiscal conservatism goes beyond the department’s institutional fallback stance. “I think his personal instinct is to be uncomfortable with a very long list of expense claims and a very short list of ways to increase income.”

Sunak often comes across as the last man standing when it comes to owning unpopular decisions such as the recently announced kitty for reviving education, for which a government adviser has resigned, and cutting the budget for ugly.

This mismatch will only become clearer as the fall spending review approaches, and the prime minister will have to go against his instincts to choose sides.