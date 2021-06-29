Opposition facing defeat in AJK elections: Sarwar





LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that the next president and prime minister of Azad Kashmir will belong to the PTI and political opponents will be defeated in the AJK like the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

The governor said this during a meeting with PTI chief Shoukat Basra and a delegation of Azad Kashmir PTI workers at Governors House here on Monday. The $ 1.5 billion investment in the Roshan Digital account is an expression of confidence in government policies. The opposition can create as many obstacles as they like, but the government will not budge an inch from its commitment to give Pakistanis abroad the right to vote, he said.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the Ambassador to Kashmir and also raises the voice of Muslims in Palestine. He said the federal government is providing all resources for the development of Azad Kashmir, adding for the first time that steps are being taken for equal development across Pakistan.

He said the country’s economy is recovering and progressing in all sectors. He said the government will keep all promises made to the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said people were united with government policies, not with those who destabilized the country. He said the federal and provincial governments have given citizen-friendly budgets, adding that the federal budget will also be approved by majority votes. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in the rule of law and would never back down from it.

He said the government was taking practical steps to introduce reforms in all institutions in the country. The governor said the opposition should stop dreaming of winning Azad Kashmir’s election. The opposition will be defeated in the general elections of Azad Kashmir in the same way they lost the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, and the public’s decision will be in favor of the PTI, he added. He said the government’s decision to grant overseas Pakistanis the right to vote is not tolerated by the opposition and that they are trying to create obstacles in this process.

However, despite opposition obstacles, the government will grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis. Speaking of the Roshan digital account, he said that an investment of $ 1.5 billion in the Roshan digital account is a testament to confidence in government policies.

