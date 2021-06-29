Defeat thalis to protest rising fuel prices, Congress tells workers | Latest India News

Months after criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging people to beat the thali (plate) and other utensils to appreciate healthcare and frontline workers in the battle against Covid-19, Congress has asked his workers to do the same, but for a different reason.

A letter from Congress Secretary General KC Venugopal to all state units urged party activists and activists to beat thalis and other utensils to highlight the burden on households in the wake of the soaring prices of fuel.

In the protest program, the potential impact of rising oil prices and rising prices of basic necessities on the public, especially on households, can be highlighted by beating thalis and other utensils, according to the internal letter dated June 26.

Congress has planned an elaborate program to protest skyrocketing fuel prices and inflationary pressure on commodities from July 7-17. Venugopal’s latest letter, seen by HT, comes after Congress President Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting on June 24. who discussed issues such as rising prices and the slowness of vaccination, and also drew up the action plan for the first major protest since Covid-19 swept across the subcontinent.

The protests would also include bicycle yatras, in which participants were asked to travel at least 5 km. The letter also called on participants to organize signature campaigns at gasoline pumps to demand a drop in the price of fuel.

The party has set a goal of reaching 300 million homes during its Covid awareness program, which will last for 30 days. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) also asked state units to identify 5 urban / semi-urban target groups and 5 rural target groups and assign 10 party workers per bloc. A Covid warrior will visit at least 10 to 15 households per day over a 30-day period and cover more than 200 households in a month, the letter says.

It also provides examples of questions such as was he / she the breadwinner for the family? or what support do you need most (ration, job, education, financial support)? and told workers to issue acknowledgments to families.

This awareness program comes amid the parties’ demand for compensation from the families of Covid victims. Congress also called for direct financial support from the poorest families to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.