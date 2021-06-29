Biden gives Turkish Erdogan a clumsy punch at NATO summit





President Biden on Monday gave Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an awkward punch in Belgium at the annual NATO summit on Monday because the Islamist strongman was prepared to castigate the US leader for his current recognition of the Armenian genocide. Biden, wearing a mask despite being absolutely vaccinated against COVID-19 for months, approached an unmasked Erdogan, who was sitting at a desk, and provided his fist at an angle that took the Turkish leader off guard. Erdogan stood up to greet Biden, persevering in the informal contact of the knuckles as they spoke. Erdogan and Biden then sat down for an extra formal assembly. However, in a twist of shock, the American reporters who were supposed to be in the room were left ready in a hallway. The claim from the Biden-Erdogan meeting arrived here via Erdogan’s press office, which tweeted pictures of Biden and Erdogan bumping their wrists and smiling at each other. In just one photo, Erdogan gave a thumbs up. President Biden approached a seated Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and gave him a pleasant gesture. REUTERS U.S.-Turkish relations have been disrupted in recent times, as well as by Erdogan’s militarism in Syria and Libya and his crackdown on dissent following an alleged coup attempt in 2016. In April, Biden recognized as genocide the global struggle I massacre of Armenians by Turks and Kurds, angering the Turkish leader. Last year, Biden told Erodgan to abandon his drive to transform Hagia Sophia, a former Christian church, from a museum to a mosque. President Erdogan rose to greet President Biden amid tensions stemming from Bidens’ recognition of the Armenian genocide earlier this year. REUTERS Ahead of the NATO summit, Erdogan made it clear that he would confront Biden over his stance on the Armenian genocide, saying the designation bothers and upset Turkey. An allied nation taking such a stand on a difficulty that has nothing to do with NATO, the Armenians’ difficulty, has disturbed and upset us. It is not possible to go on without reminding him (to Biden), Erdogan said. Erdogan, in business since 2003, notoriously watched in 2017 as his guards attacked U.S. residents near the White House after a rally with then-President Donald Trump. Fifteen of its guards faced American prices, although the prices of 11 of them were lowered in 2018. Congress blocked an arms sale to Turkey after the assault. Although a NATO ally, Trump in 2018 ordered sanctions against Turkey’s interior and justice ministers for the detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson, which was ultimately launched. U.S.-Turkish relations have been difficult following President Erdogan’s encroachment into Syria and Libya and his suppression of dissent following a coup attempt in 2016. POOL / AFP via Getty Photographs In 2019, Turkey attacked U.S. allied Kurds in northern Syria after Trump presented plans to withdraw U.S. troops there. Trump warned Erdogan not to be a powerful man or an idiot, but Erdogan ignored him and launched the assault. In 2020, the United States sanctioned Turkey for purchasing $ 2.5 billion worth of S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia. The United States has repeatedly refused Erdogan’s request to expel Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in Pennsylvania. Erodgan claims that Gulen was behind the 2016 coup attempt.

