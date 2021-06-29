The budget for “anti-people” marriage conditions – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary, Pakistan People’s Party parliamentarians and National Assembly member Shazia Atta Marri said the federal government’s recent budget is an anti-people budget and has also caused concern even for the salaried class.

“The federal government promised a 10 percent wage increase but did not implement it, while inflation is rising day by day. The government levied a tax on medical allowances and betrayed the agricultural sector by levying a 17 percent tax on cottonseeds. The government led by the PTI presented the federal budget under the dictation of the International Monetary Fund and, in accordance with the instructions of the IMF, the price of petroleum products will increase soon, “she said.

By the end of November, there will be a circular debt of 2.8 trillion rupees, and every Pakistani is now in debt of 2.5 lakh rupees in the country due to the poor economic policies of the government led by the PTI, a she said, while holding a press release. conference with PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi at Sindh House, Islamabad on Monday.

Marri informed that tomorrow the finance bill will be presented to the National Assembly and that a tax will be imposed by the government on medical allowances and funds of employees’ general practitioners.

She added that the government has an army of clowns and pranksters, and among them, four pranksters oppose the opposition every day.

“A wild card from them sometimes rides a bike and sometimes joins the PPP,” she added.

She asked what kind of pill do they take that suddenly changes their consciousness?

She added that people are fed up with the PTI government and those who voted for the PTI are ready to cut their hands because they thought it was their big mistake to vote for the PTI.

She said representatives of the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan (PFUJ) wrote a letter to the prime minister to record their reservations that the media is government-controlled and the Pakistani nation is crying over the rate of d inflation rising, with no relief coming. given to the people by the government. Marri, while talking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent statement on women’s clothing, said Imran Khan does not need to talk to Pakistani women about clothes and dress, they know their limits.

“I am sorry for the women who have become spokespersons for the Prime Minister and no concessions should be given to those implicated in cases of child abuse and rape in the country,” she said. added.

She added that we want good relations with neighboring countries, but Modi’s hands are stained with the blood of Muslims. Marri added that Prime Minister Imran Khan, upon returning from a visit to the United States, said the Kashmir issue has been resolved, but remains unresolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40103613

