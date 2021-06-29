Speak reportedly refused to ban criticism of Trump in talks to involve him





The alternative social network Parler and representatives for former President Donald Trump reportedly considered an idea to make Trump an active member of the platform after he stepped down, but Parler apparently rejected a key part of the proposed arrangement: the platform did not want to ban Trump critics, according to an excerpt from Michael Wolff’s upcoming book on the last days of Trump’s presidency published in New York Magazine.

Here’s what was going on, according to Wolff:

A curious point of consideration for the [Trump] family [the morning of January 6th] premonitory of the events which were to unfold shortly was a follow-up to a discussion initiated a few months earlier by the helpers and the family. Trump officials, working with members of the Trump family, had approached Speak, the social network backed by Bob Mercer and his daughter Rebekah, far-right representatives and big Trump contributors. They had proposed that Trump, after leaving office, become an active member of Speaking, shifting much of his activity to social media from Twitter. In return, Trump would receive 40% of Speakers’ gross revenue, and the service would ban anyone who spoke negatively about him.

Talking only balked at this last condition.

Talking, which has been popular with conservative users, has long touted itself as a social network that isn’t as moderately moderate as other platforms, so it’s not entirely surprising that it doesn’t. did not want to establish a red line on content, even at the request of its most famous potential user. The company did not respond to a request for comment on the reported threads.

In February, BuzzFeed News also reported on conversations about Trump’s potential increased involvement with Speak, but shared different proposed terms. Parler offered the Trump Organization a 40% stake in the company, according to BuzzFeed News and did not report Parler’s apparent refusal to ban Trump’s criticisms.

Shortly after the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, Apple and Google banned Speak from their respective app stores, and Amazon shut down the hosting of Parlers. The app returned to the Apple App Store in May, although some content was excluded. It is still not available on Google Play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/6/28/22554880/parler-ban-trump-criticize-book-excerpt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos