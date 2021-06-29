MAKI reports Attorney General ST Burhanuddin to Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) has denounced Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin to President Joko Widodo for failing to hear the public’s aspirations to appeal against Pinangki Sirna Malasari’s appeal decision. “This is a last resort because it appears that the AGO is not listening to the public’s aspirations to ask the prosecutor to appeal the appeal decision of Pinangki Sirna Malasari, who is considered to have violated the sense of public justice, ”MAKI coordinator Bonyamin Saiman said in an instant message received by ANTARA on Monday. MAKI, he said, filed a complaint with Presidential Attorney General Joko Widodo (Jokowi) through the “Report President” website, which is operated by the Presidential Personnel Office. According to Bonyamin, this effort does not mean that the president is intervening in the law. However, this is natural because the attorney general is a ministerial-level position with responsibility for the president. “So the president should give orders to the attorney general if it is found that things have not satisfied the public’s sense of justice,” Bonyamin said. Read also: AGO awaits a copy of the verdict on Pinangki’s appeal decision

Also read: Expert: Jakarta High Court verdict hurts sense of justice

Read also: Academics: Pinangki prosecutors should have been punished more severely According to Bonyamin, the prosecutor’s office has not yet decided to appeal the decision of the DKI High Court in Jakarta which reduced Pinangki’s sentence from 10 years to four years, on convoluted grounds. On the “Lapor President” website, the content of the complaint sent by MAKI reads: “We are complaining to the Attorney General who did not order the Attorney General to appeal and ask His Excellency the President of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. Joko Widodo to reprimand and order the Indonesian Supreme Service to appeal the decision on appeal. Pinangki Sirna Malasari. “I hope the president hears the aspirations of the people and immediately orders the attorney general to appeal,” Bonyamin said. Earlier, the head of the Jakarta Central District Prosecutor’s Office, Riono Budisantoso, said his party was still studying the appeal decision of PT DKI Jakarta against Pinangki. He said the prosecutor’s team had yet to make a decision on the legal effort to appeal to the Supreme Court. “There is still time to make a decision,” Riono said on Wednesday (6/23). Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General for Special Crimes (JAMPidsus) Ali Mukartono has indicated he will not appeal because the Pinangki case is not harming the state. However, the decision to appeal or not to appeal is still under review by the Jakarta Central Prosecutor’s Office. The High Court of DKI Jakarta (PT) reduced the sentence of Pinangki prosecutor Sirna Malasari from 10 years to four years in prison in cases of accepting bribes, conspiracy and money laundering. There were a number of considerations from the panel of judges that reduced Pinangki’s sentence by more than half. The accused pleaded guilty and regretted his actions and agreed to be removed from his position as prosecutor, so one can always expect him to behave like a good citizen. Another consideration for the defendant is that the mother of a child who is still a toddler (four years old) deserves the opportunity to care for and give love to her child in his growing period. Journalist: Laily Rahmawaty

