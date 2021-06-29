Boris Johnson’s government rotten to the core as outrageous actions by Matt Hancock, Michael Gove and others show Angus Robertson MSP





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Matt Hancock, who has stepped down as Health Secretary, turns to Boris Johnson at a Cabinet meeting last July (Photo: Simon Dawson – WPA Pool / Getty Images) As the country reacted with revulsion to the hypocrisy of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the Prime Minister said he considered the matter closed. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise He would rather see his compromised and desperate health secretary continue to deal with the biggest health crisis of the century rather than tackle his staffing problem. Boris Johnson is unable to cope with the failings of his ministers and advisers, including his best friend from Barnard-Castle turned enemy, Dominic Cummings. Interior Minister Priti Patel has been investigated, found to have bullied others at work and violates the ministerial code. BoJos’ reaction: she has all her confidence. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Matt Hancock’s affair with Gina Coladangelo “the tip of the iceberg” by Tory Cronyis … This is the same Covid contract that spent taxpayers’ money researching Scottish attitudes towards the British Union. The consequences for Michael Gove of the Prime Minister: absolutely none. Gove, who is on a whirlwind visit to Scotland, now faces tough questions from Westminster SNP leader Ian Blackford. These include: Did the Prime Minister approve the decision to use a 560,000 Covid emergency contract to lead a constitutional campaign on the Union? Who were the survey results shared with? Will the results be published in full? Have deconcentrated governments been informed of the decision to conduct surveys on attitudes towards the Union with emergency Covid contracts? Was the Secretary of State for Scotland aware that a Covid emergency contract was being used for a survey on attitudes towards the Union? What additional taxpayer funds were used for policy research during the pandemic? The tough questions for Michael Gove continue. Was his urgent order in July 2020 to extend the Covid emergency contract to conduct Union polls a reaction to the Sunday Times report that support for the SNP and Scottish independence had reached the highest level recorded by a Panelbase poll? Following the humiliation of the High Court case, will he now embark on a full public inquiry into this blatant misuse of public money? I doubt. It is now clear that Michael Gove acted in a totally inappropriate and illegal manner. Like Mathew Hancock, he was also a big fan of the Conservative chumocracy. This bold arrangement saw Conservative ministers reward their friends and political allies with comfortable jobs and contracts. While much of it is brazenly in plain sight, other things have been kept strictly off the official books. Through using a private messaging system to circumvent the strict accountability of the government in power, Matt Hancock clearly hoped to avoid scrutiny. The Johnson administration is completely rotten. Its ministers broke the ministerial code, acted illegally and were deeply unethical. Scotland and the UK deserve much better. Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

