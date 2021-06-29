Ron DeSantiss’ path to 2024 has become more complicated





By the 2024 election, the crop of GOP presidential candidates is treading cautiously on Donald Trump’s tightrope, trying to win over the mass of supporters of the former president without angering the man himself. even. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is among those who tread that razor sharp edge as he contemplates a potential bid in 2024. Although he has received significant support for recently backing a slew of red meat laws that s ‘align with the Trump base, including bills targeting social media companies, leftism taught in public schools, and protesters’ rights, DeSantis remains very wary of doing anything. to upset the former president, according to a Politico report released on Monday, in an attempt to encourage his political rise.

So far, his approach seems to be working; in May, polls showed voters in Florida broadly approved of DeSantis’ work. But last week a crisis arose that could test its popularity. The partial collapse of a 12-story residential tower in Miami Beach left several dead and many more missing under the rubble, and at least one relative of the victims targeted DeSantis in its wake. That’s not enough, the person told DeSantis at the family reunification center, according to Local 10 News. Imagine if your kids were in there. You are going to leave here and you are going to take a nice picture. I know you are doing all you can, but it is not enough. (In response, DeSantiss’s office made a statement at the point of sale, saying: As a father, Governor DeSantis sympathizes with the devastating pain these families feel while awaiting news of their missing loved ones.)

The disaster could jeopardize DeSantiss’ ambitions, especially as more details will be released. But his continued success is just as dangerous if he rubs the former president the wrong way. Just over a week ago, DeSantis defeated Trump 74-71 at the annual Western Conservative Summit event, the party’s traditional baron. [DeSantis] will take steps so Trump doesn’t get angry with him, but trust me, the more successful you are, with Trump sometimes things get worse, a GOP consultant close to DeSantis told Politico. It’s a strange place to be sure.

Trump has yet to announce his plans for 2024; instead, he continues to claim he will be reinstated as president in the coming months. But he’s already subtly pulled on his potential opponent. In April, while letting Fox Business know that he was 100% considering a third stab at the presidency, Trump took possession of DeSantiss and made it clear that he supported Ron, and after I supported him, he took over. took off like a rocket and went on to suggest that the Governor would make a better second violin than the President. They like [the Trump-DeSantis] ticket. But certainly Ron would be taken into consideration. He’s a great guy, he said.

Trump reaffirmed this sentiment in another Fox Business appearance that aired this month. I was at the beginning of Ron. I was the first to support him, the former president reminded viewers of Foxs. When asked by Stuart Varney if he would pick DeSantis as his best bet if he ran again, Trump replied, of course I would. But there are a lot of people who are great. I would definitely consider Ron.

