Can Imran Khan’s “Pakistan” help improve the country’s self-image? – Analysis – Eurasia Review





By Mahendra Ved *

The looming certainty that the United States will end its military presence in neighboring Afghanistan, despite the expected volatility this could bring to Pakistan and the region as a whole, has prompted worried Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek a ideological armor to overcome the nervousness and defeatism of the nation – embrace Pakistaniyat.

He gave a general picture of this abstract concept, without giving details, at a film awards ceremony in Islamabad on June 26.

For starters, he says, Pakistaniyat – the concept, ideology and character of Pakistan – should be projected by Pakistani filmmakers, especially young people, making “original” films, and move away from “vulgarity”. who comes from Hollywood to Bollywood to Pakistan.

“The vulgarity went from Hollywood, came to Bollywood, and then this kind of culture was promoted here,” said Imran Khan, “because Pakistani filmmakers were ‘impressed’ by Bollywood.

The point to consider here is that if they were “impressed” it was by what is called the golden age of Indian cinema of the 1940s-1960s. Many landmark films have been made. Older Pakistanis remain immensely nostalgic for this era, and younger ones, willy-nilly, copy many Bollywood cinematic themes and styles. Additionally, the two cinemas were one until the 1947 score, and many of the same filmmakers and artists developed separately. Indeed, some, including AR Kardar, shot films simultaneously in both countries until the conflict of 1965.

Pakistan’s “fear of defeat”

For cinema to sell anywhere, it must be commercially viable. But opposing the filmmakers’ call for the need for commercial content to run a film, Khan said: “The fear of defeat is a big obstacle to [achieving] that of man [full] potential. “Copying other trends was like following the trail.” No one excels on the beaten track, “Dawn said, quoting her words.

However, Khan made a valid point in that unlike Pakistani cinema, Pakistani television, which started before India, produces its own plays, some of high quality, which remain popular on both sides of the border.

Only originality ”will sell and last, he said at the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) reception, saying what he said was based on his life experience.

I want originality in our film industry and that it brings a new way of thinking, ”he said. He had pointed out the lack of original content since taking office and criticized how the Pakistani film industry – often dubbed Lollywood – was influenced by Hollywood and Bollywood.

Hollywood-Bollywood vulgarity has long been one of Imran Khan’s pet peeves, and he has ordered the drafting of a new nationalist and culturally-centered film policy for Pakistan that has yet to be made public. He brought the popular Turkish TV series ‘Ertrugrul’, which captured the imaginations of Pakistani viewers locked in their homes by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Critique of the “soft image”

The theme Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan jointly championed was about the renaissance of Islam in Turkey during medieval times. Such a religio-cultural affinity with Istanbul, however, was not to the taste of Pakistan’s traditional benefactor, Saudi Arabia. The two are seen as rivals for leadership in the Islamic world, with Pakistan seeing itself as an intermediary.

The Hollywood criticism is perhaps part of Imran Khan’s current anti-American stance in which he says Pakistan has been “humiliated” and forced to join the war on terror in Afghanistan. He told the New York Times last week that he felt they were providing aid to Pakistan, they believed Pakistan had to bow to the US auction then.

This is an implicit critique of the policy pursued by the former leader, General Pervez Musharraf, under whom the war on terror began. The military ruler had also liberalized the media as a whole, allowing private television channels and allowing imports of films from India. It was his response to the plunge of the Pakistani film industry into dire straits, with audiences walking away from theaters fearing the lack of public safety, due to terror and sectarian violence, causing the closure of cinemas across the country.

The Indian film import policy ended with India’s ban on working in Bollywood for Pakistani artists following the cross-border outbreaks of 2018 and Pakistan’s retaliation by banning film imports. The only channels now available for cross-border viewing are OTT platforms, some global, but most based in India. All present Indian programs, while some have funded and broadcast Pakistani products.

Imran Khan also did not miss the opportunity to attack his predecessor and political bête noire, the triple Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was keen to project a soft image of Pakistan when he was in power.

Khan said this mistaken understanding of a soft image arose from the mistaken concept of “enlightened moderation.” He used precisely the same words as Nawaz Sharif.

The ‘Pakistaniyat’ path

This was based on a feeling of inferiority and defensiveness when Pakistan was poorly characterized during the “war on terror”.

A soft image, according to Imran Khan, was actually rooted in independence and self-confidence, not speaking English and wearing Western clothes, said the sportsman-turned-politician who spent several years in study and play cricket in England, had an English wife. , from whom he divorced, but from whom he has two children. His second wife, although of Pakistani origin, is also of British nationality.

But now he says, “The world respects those who respect themselves”, that is why “Pakistaniyat” should be promoted.

Since the Hollywood-Bollywood bashing in itself is a road traveled, not only in Pakistan, but in many conservative societies, a more in-depth utterance of what he seeks through Pakistaniyat will be closely watched in the months to come. to come up.

* About the Author: The writer is a seasoned journalist and observer of South Asia. The opinions expressed are personal. He can be contacted at [email protected]

Source: This article was published by South Asia Monitor

