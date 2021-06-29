Politics
From the big screen to conference rooms, China tightens its grip on US businesses
While the word decoupling sounds like a sudden and abrupt process, it is more often than not a slow ending, punctuated by bursts of deterioration in the relationship. As talks of decoupling between the United States and China have subsided somewhat since the height of the Trump administration’s trade wars, Washington and Beijing are moving in directions that will increasingly compel the councils. directors of companies to rely on the influence of Beijing and China on American companies.
When we examine the engines of corporate power in America vital to our soft power and our international competitiveness, Wall Street, Hollywood and Silicon Valley are among our most powerful private sector forces, but we see clear examples of the Beijing’s influence on the three. On Wall Street, investment banks see opportunities to deepen investment in China, while China sees it as a way to influence US policy and prevent harsh measures by the Biden administration. In Hollywood, examples abound of John Cenas Creeping at censor tom cruises Top Gun jacket at Disney thanks Xinjiang genocidal security bureau for their help. Finally, in Silicon Valley, venture capital funds affiliated with the Chinese state seek influence on our startups, while the major players, like apple, know that their business in China depends entirely on the favor of the Communist Parties.
For many companies, this has of course been seen as part of doing business with China. Access to a market of 1.3 billion people and China’s supply chains were part of Globalization 101 for many companies, and for decades Washington assumed trade would reform China while Beijing believed trade ties would ultimately prevent political pressure on them. human rights or brutalities like Tiananmen Square. However, while companies may try to focus on results, politics on both sides of the Pacific accelerates tough choices.
In China, Xi Jinpings power building and reshaping Communist Party of China have reached the point where it is now cracking down on key entrepreneurs while opposing free press and justice in the Hong Kong Mall. Perhaps the most famous Chinese capitalist is Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma. quiet after his party criticism. Other tech companies are in the sights, while Beijing plans to digital currencies, fintech regulation and one return to state control on key industries portend not only more of the little red book, but also more red ink. While we may find some comfort in the fact that the most competitive Chinese companies may now be crippled by a return to statism, there must also be a clear understanding of how the CCP now views the economy. China and the role of its main companies.
In Washington, the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act signals not only bipartisan support for investments in long-haul competition with China, but also a recognition of the vulnerable supply chains that depend on China, as well as a recognition of China’s influence in US businesses . While providing for research and development investments and other incentives, the legislation also examines China’s influence on U.S. businesses, including measures suggesting further consideration of Chinese influence by Congress in fields ranging from academia and entertainment to agriculture and finance. The legislation also contains text suggesting the creation of a code of conduct for relations between American companies and China.
These are just glimpses of what may come from Washington and Beijing as corporate, commercial and economic ties are increasingly caught in geopolitical competition. Advanced technologies will obviously be the most important area of competition, due to the importance of technologies ranging from 5G networks at artificial intelligence at quantum computing.
Policymakers in Washington who understand the nature of Beijing’s challenge and the long-term competition ahead need to be aware of two key headwinds. Some key US constituencies will protest as we take a tougher line on a geopolitical competitor than they see as just a lucrative business partner. At the same time, we must also be prepared for Beijing to retaliate against American companies. There is already a record of arrests and detentions we should be aware of the CCP’s willingness to confront the United States and its allies through governments or corporations at this point, and we should not delude ourselves into the CCP’s will.
Of course, no company wants to disrupt its business, but at the same time, it cannot ignore the changing realities of US-China relations. Assumptions about how we have done business will change, and as we are dealing with a competitor who again sees zero divisions between state and private enterprise, we must harness the strengths of our government and the private sector, better encourage their coordination on geopolitical and technical issues and ensure that the United States is prepared for the competition to come.
Dan Mahaffee is Senior Vice President of the Center for Presidency and Convention Studies (CSPC).
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/international/560559-from-the-big-screen-to-boardrooms-china-is-tightening-grips-on-us
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]