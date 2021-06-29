From the big screen to conference rooms, China tightens its grip on US businesses

While the word decoupling sounds like a sudden and abrupt process, it is more often than not a slow ending, punctuated by bursts of deterioration in the relationship. As talks of decoupling between the United States and China have subsided somewhat since the height of the Trump administration’s trade wars, Washington and Beijing are moving in directions that will increasingly compel the councils. directors of companies to rely on the influence of Beijing and China on American companies.

When we examine the engines of corporate power in America vital to our soft power and our international competitiveness, Wall Street, Hollywood and Silicon Valley are among our most powerful private sector forces, but we see clear examples of the Beijing’s influence on the three. On Wall Street, investment banks see opportunities to deepen investment in China, while China sees it as a way to influence US policy and prevent harsh measures by the Biden administration. In Hollywood, examples abound of John Cenas Creeping at censor tom cruises Top Gun jacket at Disney thanks Xinjiang genocidal security bureau for their help. Finally, in Silicon Valley, venture capital funds affiliated with the Chinese state seek influence on our startups, while the major players, like apple, know that their business in China depends entirely on the favor of the Communist Parties.

For many companies, this has of course been seen as part of doing business with China. Access to a market of 1.3 billion people and China’s supply chains were part of Globalization 101 for many companies, and for decades Washington assumed trade would reform China while Beijing believed trade ties would ultimately prevent political pressure on them. human rights or brutalities like Tiananmen Square. However, while companies may try to focus on results, politics on both sides of the Pacific accelerates tough choices.

In China, Xi Jinpings power building and reshaping Communist Party of China have reached the point where it is now cracking down on key entrepreneurs while opposing free press and justice in the Hong Kong Mall. Perhaps the most famous Chinese capitalist is Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma. quiet after his party criticism. Other tech companies are in the sights, while Beijing plans to digital currencies, fintech regulation and one return to state control on key industries portend not only more of the little red book, but also more red ink. While we may find some comfort in the fact that the most competitive Chinese companies may now be crippled by a return to statism, there must also be a clear understanding of how the CCP now views the economy. China and the role of its main companies.

In Washington, the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act signals not only bipartisan support for investments in long-haul competition with China, but also a recognition of the vulnerable supply chains that depend on China, as well as a recognition of China’s influence in US businesses . While providing for research and development investments and other incentives, the legislation also examines China’s influence on U.S. businesses, including measures suggesting further consideration of Chinese influence by Congress in fields ranging from academia and entertainment to agriculture and finance. The legislation also contains text suggesting the creation of a code of conduct for relations between American companies and China.

These are just glimpses of what may come from Washington and Beijing as corporate, commercial and economic ties are increasingly caught in geopolitical competition. Advanced technologies will obviously be the most important area of ​​competition, due to the importance of technologies ranging from 5G networks at artificial intelligence at quantum computing.

Policymakers in Washington who understand the nature of Beijing’s challenge and the long-term competition ahead need to be aware of two key headwinds. Some key US constituencies will protest as we take a tougher line on a geopolitical competitor than they see as just a lucrative business partner. At the same time, we must also be prepared for Beijing to retaliate against American companies. There is already a record of arrests and detentions we should be aware of the CCP’s willingness to confront the United States and its allies through governments or corporations at this point, and we should not delude ourselves into the CCP’s will.

Of course, no company wants to disrupt its business, but at the same time, it cannot ignore the changing realities of US-China relations. Assumptions about how we have done business will change, and as we are dealing with a competitor who again sees zero divisions between state and private enterprise, we must harness the strengths of our government and the private sector, better encourage their coordination on geopolitical and technical issues and ensure that the United States is prepared for the competition to come.

Dan Mahaffee is Senior Vice President of the Center for Presidency and Convention Studies (CSPC).