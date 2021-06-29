Pak’s amended social media rules re-fuel tensions with internet companies





ANI | Update: June 29, 2021 at 9:27 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 29 (ANI): Internet companies in Pakistan once again protested the government’s changed social media rules, saying the most problematic provisions remain unchanged in the latest draft which they say has in fact ” regressed ”from previous versions. “The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) and its member companies are disappointed with the proposed revisions,” AIC CEO Jeff Paine said via email with Dawn. provisions – such as data localization and local presence requirements – that undermine the country’s digital growth and transformation agenda, ”he added. The third version of the social media rules, titled “Elimination of illegal online content rules 2021” was released by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) earlier this month. AIC expressed disappointment with the consultation process and submitted comments to MoITT on the amended draft. that the consultation process was not undertaken with a view to substantial changes, ”he said. Under the amended rules, internet companies are required to establish a physical office in Pakistan and appoint a grievance officer based in the country, Dawn reported.

AIC and its member companies continue to be concerned about various aspects of the rules, including data decryption, fixed turnaround times for content blocking, local presence requirements including data localization, and the ability of government agencies to make requests for deletion of confidential content, among others. The coalition said it was of particular concern that large parts of the rules go beyond the scope of the parent law (Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016 (PECA)). She also pointed out that the rules allow a wide range of state agencies. make confidential content removal requests through the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), without any visibility into the source of the complaint, calling it “antithetical to the values ​​of transparency”. towards “practical and effective solutions” to support Pakistan’s continued digital growth and transformation. Local stakeholders, who p “A consultation process only makes sense if the recommendations and concerns of stakeholders are taken into account and reflected in the end result,” said Nighat Dad of the Digital Rights Foundation. “Just giving civil society and other actors a seat at the table does not make the consultation inclusive,” she said. Last year, the government led by Imran Khan introduced a new law for digital media in November 2020 titled “Rules for the removal and blocking of illegal online content (procedure, monitoring and safeguards) 2020”, as part of the PECA. The law has sparked a strong reaction from internet companies, including international giants. The companies specifically opposed the government’s demand to implement these new rules above their own global community guidelines. The crackdown on Pakistani media had already reached a new level with the restriction of reporting, the shutdown of programs and job losses in the media industry. (ANI)

