China is not the cyber superpower many think

Greg Austin is a senior fellow for cyber, space and future conflict at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. He is based in Singapore.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato recently warned that cyber attacks should be expected during the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which kick off on July 23. Yet Japan’s defenses in this area remain somewhat immature, raising concerns given escalating threats and reports of the change of power. balances, both in cyberspace and more broadly.

In this debate, China is often presented as a leading cyberpower on the basis of its massive and highly successful espionage operations. But for now, according to a new assessment from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the United States is still ahead of China on this front and has a much stronger track record.

Along with political will, cyber power depends on three factors: the degree of organization of each country – strategy and doctrine, and command and control; to what extent it can defend itself through its own cybersecurity or through international partnerships; as well as the efficiency with which its digital economy can support its cybersecurity needs and ambitions.

China’s strategy is lagging behind and its cyber defenses are weak, but it is the third area just mentioned – the strength of its digital economy – where the United States retains its most powerful advantage over China. . This could come as a shock to many Americans in the political classes who see themselves falling to second place behind the ambitions of Beijing’s cyber superpower. But it won’t be so shocking for long-time students of national innovation systems, nor for those who have experienced an academic life framed by an avowed dictatorship.

Chinese universities have made great strides and researchers in the country are world leaders in some important advanced technologies, such as quantum communications.

But survey data from the China Alumni Association indicates that it lacks world-class universities in the field of cybersecurity, which is a critical foundation of cyber capability. China’s innovation system is struggling to adapt to cyberspace security requirements, and universities could be its weakest link.

Several factors combine to delay Chinese universities: higher education institutions around the world are very conservative; professors who control programs, spending, and organizational arrangements don’t like new or expanded cybersecurity departments; there are not enough university teachers and thesis supervisors to meet the growing demand. Add to this the fact that the Chinese Communist Party is too determined to link promotion with ideological activism, monitoring every email sent by professors and students.

Outside of its universities, China has no answer to America’s highly successful formula of close collaboration – for private profit – between universities, industry and government. Yes, there have been some great Chinese private sector success stories. Lenovo, now a leading global brand in personal computer sales, was born out of Legend, a company founded by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 1984.

But three-way cooperation between government, industry and academia – a so-called triple helix of national innovation – is not yet the norm in China. President Xi Jinping’s best response has been a so-called policy of civil-military fusion that turns out to be as bureaucratic and sloganistic as it sounds.

Even though China could rise to the forefront of cyberpowers compared to the United States, it still cannot afford to match American power due to its position as the hub of the most powerful cyber intelligence alliance in history, the Five Eyes network.

The United States can count on many other cyber-capable allies as well, such as France and Israel. She can also count on Japan, but in a very different way. But to what extent could Japan’s contribution to America’s cyberpower really be of value if the self-defense forces and intelligence agencies were slow to develop cyber capabilities?

Ironically, Japan is a huge contributor to the strength of the alliance in the very area where China is not yet doing as well as it wants: the strength of its digital economy. Japan lags behind the United States in important aspects of ICT industrial performance and policy.

For example, it has more tech and telecommunications companies in the Fortune Global 500 2020 than China, 10 and eight respectively, compared to 16 in the United States. Japan has arguably been at least as influential in the fifth generation, or 5G, mobile technology standard. define as China. Japan remains, along with the United States, the main donor to the International Telecommunication Union.

Japan has been as influential in setting 5G mobile technology standards as China. © Sipa / AP

More importantly, Japan has been very active in its diplomacy to help ensure that the technological preeminence of the United States and its allies over China remains intact. He was one of the first proponents among US allies of the idea of ​​banning Huawei Technologies from the deployment of 5G, even before Washington’s official position.

So, as Japan takes into account its cybersecurity dilemmas and the highly visible operational shortcomings of its national cyberpower, whether before the Olympics or in the long run, it can take some credit for conducting diplomacy. successful as an important axis of defense.

If the worst were to happen and Japan suffered a serious cyberattack, it would not have to depend solely on its own weak cyber forces. He has many partners, led by the United States, who will be at the forefront of cyber defense by his side.