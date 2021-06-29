Pakistan gas crisis worsens as companies cut off supplies until July 5





Pakistan’s gas crisis worsened after two state-owned companies on Monday announced the complete shutdown of gas supplies until July 5 for industries and CNG stations following a drop in the availability of gas, low pressure in the system and drydocking of an LNG terminal.

According to Dawn, CNG stations in Sindh province were due to open from June 28 after closing on June 22, but Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) halted their supply until July 5 due to the continuing shortage of 160 mmcfd due to the annual turnaround of the Kunnar Pasakhi Deep (KPD) gas field.

This resulted in reduced gas availability and resulted in exhaustion of the line pack and low pressure in the system.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has completely halted gas supply to three sectors – cement, CNG (compressed natural gas) stations and non-export industry – in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until July 5 due to the dry-docking of the LNG terminal.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar told a private news channel on Sunday that the government would cover up the shortage of gas for power generation by cutting off supplies to industries and the CNG sector and diverting the system gas to power plants.

Meanwhile, stakeholders at a press conference held Monday at the headquarters of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in Karachi blamed mismanagement, bad decision-making and lack of government vision for the crisis, Dawn reported. .

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo said the crisis would cause huge losses to business and the public, affecting businesses and reducing production and exports. He also asked that the decision be overturned immediately.

He also pointed out that Pakistan is in the throes of an energy emergency due to the importation of LNG at the wrong time, adding that this is the worst time to carry out the annual repair and maintenance of the LNG terminal.

The head of All Pakistan CNG, Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, said energy sector policies were not in line with realities on the ground. The crisis will continue until the CNG industry is allowed to import its own gas.

“If we import our own gas, the load shedding will end and the government will generate Rs 82 billion, but this is not acceptable to some bureaucrats,” he said.

The president of the All Pakistan CNG Association, Khalid Latif, said that 450 billion rupees had been invested in the CNG sector, but that the future was bleak and that hundreds of thousands of workers were displaced from the sector. CNG.

Meanwhile, given that gas supplies to two large consumers in the fertilizer sector would also remain suspended until July 5, SNGPL called the dry-docking activities of the LNG terminal unplanned.

“It is relevant to mention that the physical disconnection of all consumers is critical, otherwise the impact of the reduction will be marginalized,” he said.

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday criticized the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for a looming energy crisis in the country and delays in dry docking liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, causing gas and electricity shortages.

During a press conference, Ismail questioned the Pakistani government’s choice of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to opt for expensive fuels, such as oil and diesel, for power generation, Dawn reported.

Earlier this month, Geo News reported the worsening energy crisis in Pakistan, as the country faced an electricity shortage of between 7,000 and 8,000 megawatts.

Unexpected power cuts reached their peak in Punjab, including Lahore, due to the lack of electricity. The unexpected suspension of electricity for up to three to five hours at many places over the past 72 hours had increased public misery.

Due to the electricity crisis, besides Lahore, long hours of load shedding are also taking place in other cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/pakistan-s-gas-crisis-deepens-as-companies-halt-supply-till-july-5-121062900161_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos