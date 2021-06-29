Is Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson Ministerial Exchange Necessary?

“For me, July 19 is not just the end of the line, but the start of an exciting new journey for our country.” Sajid Javid started his new career as a health secretary with one of the optimistic travel metaphors that has become a verbal tick of this government.

Yet as Boris Johnson once spoke of stepping out of an Alpine tunnel and seeing “the sun and the pastures before us,” Javid’s more prosaic tone made it sound like he was describing a bus replacement service. You get to the rail terminal and then, uh, you have a whole new trip in another way. Sort of.

When Sadiq Khan was elected mayor of London in 2016, he joked to Javid: “You wait a long time for the son of a Pakistani bus driver to come and then two arrive at a time. Javid has certainly been politically very patient while awaiting his turn for a cabinet recall, and his Commons update on Covid was aimed at keeping the government’s show on the road.

Seeming much more optimistic than Matt Hancock about the final lockdown ending, he updated the recent caution regarding the Delta variant, revealing that he had seen the very latest data (Sunday) and “I’m very confident” at About that date July 19. Tory the backbenchers seemed very relieved to finally have someone in place who was neither as moralistic as Hancock, nor as happy with the trigger of the locking pistol.

Javid even gave a valuable clue that he was as fed up as millions of parents with the current policy of sending entire classes of children home after testing positive. Pointing to a pattern of daily testing based more on risk rather than isolation, this was a key clue as to where he prefers to put his finger on the scale of freedoms and restrictions.

The new Health Secretary didn’t have Hancock’s rhetorical veneer, but MPs from all sides felt it wasn’t a bad thing. The danger, as shadow Jonathan Ashworth pointed out, was that with cases reaching frightening levels on Monday, any form of bold confidence in the timeline to remove all restrictions could appear ‘hubristic’. We’ve been here before, of course.

Ashworth put a marker down that if things got worse again, he would have said “I told you so.” It turns out that it was Boris Johnson himself who sounded like “Captain Hindsight” on Monday, especially when he hinted that he had sacked Hancock this weekend. He read the story on Friday, Hancock was out on Saturday and it was “about the right pace, he said.”

Of course, this clashes with No.10 who told us on Friday that the case was “closed” after Hancock’s first apology. As tempting as it may be to ridicule the PM’s revisionism, insiders say there was more than one element of Johnson making it clear on Saturday that he was leaving a pearl-hilted revolver and a glass of whiskey for his secretary to health.

Let’s see if he’s more explicit when Keir Starmer inevitably mocks him in PMQs for his inability to act quickly and fire Hancock on Friday. Starmer must maximize the feeling of chaos and “one law for them, one for the rest of us”, even if the very next day Batley voters end up shrugging their shoulders and voting for Tory (or Galloway).

Hancock’s ministerial exchange to Javid can once again prove the value of Johnson’s political hypnosis tactics: look in my eyes, not around my eyes, it’s a whole new government, with all new ministers . After asking voters to forget that the Tories have been in power since 2010, he can now ask them to forget that Hancock has been running health care since 2019.

And once the lockdown is lifted (next to a decent run in English euros?), There may well be a rebound that will help maintain that lead in the Tory polls. The downside is that Javid itself is a retread. With the rare distinction of having served as a minister under Cameron, May and Johnson, he could remind the public that the same old faces have been in power for quite a long time now.

Scandals can change (Windrush, Snog-gate), but the staff isn’t really changing in the conservative game of musical chairs, the Labor Party might well argue. Javid himself can also suffer from being seen as a jack of all trades, but a master of nothing (critics ask if he has actually left a mark in any of his previous five ministerial posts). The slow-burning scandal over cronyism and transparency can still cause damage.

Yet the Conservative Party experienced cruelty on Monday that many Labor MPs can envy. When Jeremy Hunt said of Hancock “the country is in debt,” there was a deafening silence on the Conservative benches. Few of the Tory MPs were active allies of the former health secretary, and their loyalty seemed to go to the office, not the man.

As Keir Starmer starts resetting his own leadership this summer (read my in-depth post on the party vibe before Batley), the lessons may not be lost on him. If he manages to make it clear that this is a tired government, he could inject energy into his party morale. So far voters show no sign of wanting to sack the Tories any faster than Johnson sacking his ministers.