Jalaun couple ask the Prime Minister’s help for their daughter’s operation | Kanpur News





Kanpur: A couple from the Atta region of Jalaun have sought help via social media from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting financial assistance from the central government for the treatment of their three-year-old daughter with developmental dysplasia of hip (DDH), a condition where the hip ball joint does not form properly in babies and toddlers. It heals if the surgery is done on time.

As their financial situation is not good, they urged the prime minister to organize financial assistance so that their daughter can overcome the deformity.

The mother of the Kshama girls and father Kapil Porwal said AIIMS doctors informed them that the girl’s operation was already overdue. It should be done as soon as possible. Now the operation date has been postponed twice due to Covid-19 and their poor financial situation.

They said they wanted the PM to listen to them and help them.

Samridhis parents shared the details of his illness in an emotional message written to the Prime Minister on social media. They told the prime minister that their daughter will be three years old on June 29. They further stated that they lived in Atta village in Jalaun.

They said: Our daughter, who suffers from Developmental Hip Dysplasia (DDH), has been undergoing treatment under the guidance of Dr Shah Alam from the Orthopedic Department of AIIMS, Delhi for a year and a half. The AIIMS doctors gave the date of the surgery on two occasions. But due to the Corona period, the date was canceled both times. Although she is developing physically, there is a difference in the length of one of her legs due to DDH. For this reason, she walks with one leg. Due to an imbalance, she could not stand or walk properly.

Ravindra Chaudhary, stationed as the District Early Intervention Center Manager at Jalauns Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Office, said: This disease is considered a congenital problem. This is sometimes called hip dysplasia or congenital hip dislocation. It heals if the surgery is done on time.

However, no one came to him to ask for help with the child.

